Wahpeton City Council approves $566,320 funds for zoo

Wahpeton City Council unanimously approved a motion to allocate $566,320 to the Chahinkapa Zoo Renovation Project at a Tuesday, July 6 meeting. The Wahpeton Finance and Personnel Committee previously voted Monday, June 28 in support of the project.
The funds would come from the Sales Tax for Economic Development Fund and would be used for new exhibits and renovations, Chahinkapa Zoo Director Kathy Diekman said. The city and zoo will enter into a joint partnership agreement and construction is aimed to be completed by this fall, Daily News previously reported.
“I am thrilled, just thrilled,” Diekman said of Tuesday’s decision. “The good men and women on the city council understand the importance of this and not only what it means for the zoo, but also what it means for Wahpeton. We’re proud that we bring in thousands of tourists to Wahpeton every season, so to work together with them on this project is outstanding.”
The plan is to introduce a pair of breeding Siberian tigers to the zoo, but before they can take on the big cats, a new building is necessary for their habitat. The last time the zoo had a tiger was in 2019, Diekman said. Additionally, the fossa habitat is outdated and needs a replacement and a new building for the cheetah habitat is a priority.
Diekman expressed her gratitude for the members of the Wahpeton Finance Committee and city council, and zoo board spokesperson John Bullis.
Wahpeton City Council President At-Large Lane Wateland offered the motion at Tuesday’s meeting, seconded by Ward 2 Councilman Jason Goltz.
“The project would also create a future opportunity for future exhibits,” Wateland read at the meeting.
City council also heard the 2020 annual report from Leach Public Library, presented by library director Melissa Bakken. Many libraries shut down completely during the COVID-19 pandemic, Bakken said. Leach Public Library was not one of them.
The library closed to in-person patrons on March 19, 2020, and reopened June 22, 2020, for appointments. It then closed again to in-person visits in November amid the country-wide surge in cases. Still, the library offered curbside delivery and appointments from day one of the pandemic, Bakken said. They were also able to offer print services by having patrons email in their documents to print.
The library had a successful 2020 summer reading program, engaging over 3,400 patrons. Through an online patron registration, those who were new to the library could sign up online and gain access to e-materials.
“2020 brought us all some very unique challenges of which most libraries and public administrators believe that they would never face, such as how to serve our patrons and the general public during a locked down, closed-door health pandemic,” Bakken said.
While the report did reflect a decrease in numbers from previous years, it was not as significant as they anticipated, Bakken said. Despite limited in-person visits, 30,428 physical items were circulated and 12,320 e-materials were circulated. The library doubled its number of interlibrary loan item transactions from 2019.
There were around 29,000 visits to the library last year, either in-person or through the website, and 159 new patrons registered. There were 2,900 library card holders in the service area.
Several patrons expressed gratitude to the library for its ability to provide services while they were struggling with isolation. Bakken said it was good to know they were able to do what they could to help.
Wahpeton Mayor Steve Dale said it must have been a difficult year for the library, but that he was impressed by how well they maintained their operations.
“I appreciate your efforts, of working through this with the safety of the patrons and your employees in mind. You did a nice job,” Dale said.
The next Wahpeton City Council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, July 19.
