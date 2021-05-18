Wahpeton City Council members cast numerous unanimous, 8-0, votes when they met Monday, May 17. Successful motions concerned everything from development of the Prairie Flats Addition to renovations of Chahinkapa Park.
Council will have a joint public hearing Monday, June 7 with the Wahpeton Planning Commission. The hearing, scheduled for 5 p.m., will concern final platting of the Flats Addition housing development.
Resolutions No. 3794 and No. 3975, creating a special assessment district for the Flats Addition and related to issuance of bonds and reimbursing some expenditures for the district, also unanimously passed. The Prairie Flats Addition will extend Wahpeton’s southwestern boundary, Daily News previously reported.
“We received a petition from the park board to increase the size of (a) special assessment district,” City Attorney Brittany Hatting said. “They are the only landowner in that district and they have waived all the regular policy, procedures and statutes that would go into play for special assessments.”
Because of this, Hatting offered Resolution No. 3793, which modifies a street and parking lot district encompassing the John Randall Field parking lot and portions of R.J. Hughes and Laura Hughes drives. It passed unanimously. Later in the meeting, Resolution No. 3796 was approved. It awarded a $1,888,203.96 contract to Northern Improvement Company, Fargo, for the parking lot and street improvements.
Council’s other unanimous votes included approved reappointing Mike Jacklitch for another five-year term with the Wahpeton Airport Authority, selling five acres of city-owned, industrial-zoned land for a total of $36,000 to T&G Sanitation, which would construct a transfer station and maintenance shop on the property and awarding a contract for geothermal engineering services for the Homestead Addition to Northern Technologies Inc., Fargo, at a cost of $11,450.
Wahpeton Mayor Steve Dale granted several referrals. They include:
• scheduling a public hearing on the 2022-2026 Capital Improvement Plan for 5 p.m. Monday, June 21; the plan, currently under review, can be found at Wahpeton.com at the “Capital Improvements” page under the “Government” tab
• having Wahpeton’s finance committee discuss a 2022 budget, recommendations from an updated housing study and a policy for the use of revenue from sales taxes
• having Wahpeton’s public works committee review a contract with Scott’s Electric, Wahpeton, over the location of city-owned streetlights, a proposed legal drain maintenance agreement with Richland County, North Dakota and an agreement for the next phase of improving Dakota Avenue’s side streets
Community Development Director Chris DeVries gave an update on the Wahpeton Recreation Center. John Small has been hired as a consultant and to create an operational plan for the project. DeVries also said he expects to bring more center committee members to speak at future council meetings.
“Lessons learned will help us plan next year’s event,” DeVries wrote.
Downtown Alive!, held from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday, May 15 in Wahpeton, received an overall favorable post-event review from DeVries. He hopes to have more vendors, less distance and perhaps a few more pet parade entries in the future.
“The event was fairly well-attended, especially in the mid-morning hour,” DeVries wrote. “Since that was the ultimate goal, I was pleased.”
Giving the Mayor’s Minute Update, Dale saluted a friend and colleague. Dan Rood, Jr., Wahpeton’s mayor from 1994-1998, is retiring as director of the Southeast Region Career and Technology Center following 43 years in education and 37 years as SRCTC director in Wahpeton. Rood’s accomplishments in and out of office, Dale said, included furthering Wahpeton’s North Park and Westdale neighborhoods.
“I know he wears a lot of different hats, but he’s always been passionate about housing,” Dale said.
Daniel Spellerberg, a Wahpeton High School, North Dakota State College of Science and North Dakota State University graduate, will serve as SRCTC’s director beginning July 1. Spellerberg was named the 2020 North Dakota Innovative Educator of the Year, served as president of the Oakes Chamber of Commerce and has been a member of boards addressing economic development, career and technical education and agriculture.
“He will receive his master’s degree from NDSU in May for career and technical education and agriculture,” SRCTC stated.
Councilman Dr. David Woods II, 4th Ward, attended Monday’s meeting via Zoom.
Wahpeton City Hall and the Leach Public Library will be closed Monday, May 31 in observance of Memorial Day.
The next council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, June 7.
