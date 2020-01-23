Wahpeton classes collect $1,000 for Make-a-Wish
Ashley Fliflet’s fourth grade students at Wahpeton Elementary were awarded with an ice cream sandwich party for raising $155.15 in coins collected for the North Dakota Make-A-Wish Foundation. Make-A-Wish volunteers pictured are Amy Cookman, Diane Hermes and Kaycee Fuder.

 Paige Rudick • Daily News

Ashley Fliflet’s fourth grade students at Wahpeton Elementary were awarded with an ice cream sandwich party Thursday, Jan. 23. The youth collected $155.15 in coins to donate to the North Dakota Make-A-Wish Foundation.

This is the fourth year that the local Make-A-Wish chapter has challenged grades 1-5 to raise the most money. Students have been collecting coins from under the dryer, inside the couch and from their parents to donate to the organization.

A total of 24 classes participated in this year’s challenge. Those classes raised $972.02. The goal each year is to raise $1,000. An anonymous donation was made in the elementary’s office to bring that total up their goal.

The money collected will stay in the North Dakota Make-A-Wish funds.

“An average wish costs either a little more or a little less than $10,000,” volunteer Kaycee Fuder said.

The local chapter has granted a total of three wishes last year to children in the area. In the past, the volunteers have participated in wishes that have brought children to Disney World, Hawaii and a National Football Championship game. They have also brought children on shopping sprees and to watch how Bobcat is built.

“We had one (child) that got a service dog,” Fuder said. “The kid had seizures and so this dog was able to detect them. The six-year-old boy can’t speak and so the dog became his voice. They had to go to Ohio for training.”

The chapter is currently working with a child in Fargo who wants a playground built in his backyard.

