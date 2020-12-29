Wahpeton committee reaffirms support for Westdale

Wahpeton can have phase two of the Westdale neighborhood. It can have phase one of the Homestead residential and commercial project.
It just doesn’t look like both will be developed at the same time, city leaders said Monday, Dec. 28. A meeting of the Wahpeton Finance and Personnel Committee concluded with members indicating their support for proposed land purchases to further develop Westdale, located north of Walmart.
“The project we’re doing now in Westdale proved itself this summer,” said Lane Wateland, councilman at-large and committee chair. “Six houses sold out of six houses built, all in a three-month time period.”
Wahpeton’s city council voted 5-1 Monday, Dec. 21 to approve $233,480 in purchase agreements. The money would be allocated from the city housing development fund. It includes $176,000 for the purchase of 16 lots with existing infrastructure and $57,480 for the purchase of 14.37 in undeveloped acreage.
A supermajority of six or more affirmative votes was needed. Councilman Dr. David Woods II, 4th Ward, who voted against the motion, attended the finance meeting. Woods said he wanted to learn more about Westdale and other development matters.
“I didn’t have enough information to feel comfortable with giving that kind of money out,” Woods said Dec. 28. “(I want to know) how is this functional in the city. What does this moving part mean? And I’ll continue to ask those questions.”
Councilman at-large Brett Lambrecht suggested Wahpeton have dual support of the Westdale and Homestead projects. Homestead is expected to be developed south of Walmart with the aid of the Wahpeton Community Development Corporation (CDC).
“I’m not against (Westdale),” Lambrecht said. “I’m just looking at maybe we can have two things going on in our city. We’ve got a good chance at it. There’s a lot of moving parts and a great opportunity.”
Homestead is not at the same development status as Westdale’s second phase, according to information shared at the finance meeting. Wahpeton Finance Director and Auditor Darcie Huwe said there is support for both projects, but the CDC is waiting on information that won’t be available for 60-90 days.
“Can we do something? Absolutely," Huwe said. "But we need more information before we can make a recommendation (about Homestead) to the council. We do know that if we forgo Westdale right now, we could miss the construction season.”
Delaying Westdale’s advancement would be a bad thing, Wahpeton Mayor Steve Dale said.
“The time is now to do this. Interest rates are right. The developers are ready to go. The (Southeast Region Career and Technology Center) has voted to take those six lots and they’re ready to move forward with a purchase,” Dale said.
Mayor Dale also read a letter from Superintendent Rick Jacobson, Wahpeton Public Schools. Jacobson gave his support for Westdale as a means to increase the city’s housing stock and benefit a district facing limits in education funding from the state of North Dakota.
“Having affordable, newer housing options could be a definite game changer for the school district,” Jacobson wrote.
Westdale will remain on the Wahpeton City Council agenda. The next council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4. To attend by telephone, call 701-553-8600 and enter the code 19001.
