With a 3-0 vote, Wahpeton’s Finance and Personnel Committee is recommending the full city council approve an amendment to the city’s policy for assisting with the cost of special assessments.
The program was designed to help alleviate the burden that special assessments can place on low and moderate income homeowners, city council members learned Monday, Feb. 14. The program is also intended to facilitate the improvement of neighborhood infrastructure.
“Reliable infrastructure is an essential element of a sustainable city,” the city of Wahpeton stated. “The assistance is to be allocated from local sales tax and federal and state sources on an as-needed basis, as such funds are available.”
One stipulation, however, was believed to be keeping residents from being able to access the assistance.
The present stipulation:
“Property owners who are being assessed for a designated eligible project, and who have a total assessment that is greater than $500 are eligible to apply for this program.”
The proposed change:
“Property owners who are being assessed for a designated eligible project are eligible to apply for this program.”
Requiring that a total assessment be greater than $500 was apparently preventing people from being eligible, resulting in an untapped fund.
Other conditions would still apply in the event the change is approved by the Wahpeton City Council. For example, the property owner would still have to be in good standing with all owed property taxes and special assessments and the property must be occupied by its owner.
“Properties considered investor-owned, including a rental unit (or units) or on a contract for deed, are not considered eligible,” the policy states. “Assistance is not available to projects in new developments. The assistance is targeted to projects that are replacing and/or upgrading infrastructure in existing neighborhoods.”
Relevant projects may include the replacement, rehabilitation or reconstruction of water mains, sanitary sewers, streets and alleys, street lighting and sidewalks.
Councilman Jason Goltz, 2nd Ward, was absent from Monday’s meeting. Committee Chairman Lane Wateland, councilman at large, remotely attended the meeting.
The next Wahpeton council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22 at City Hall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.