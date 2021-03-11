Wahpeton committee recommends sealcoating contractor

With a 4-0 vote, Wahpeton’s Public Works and Safety Committee is recommend the city council award sealcoating project ST21-258 to low bidder Pearson Bros., Inc.
The Hanover, Minnesota, contractors entered a bid of $61,172.25, although the final figure is expected to increase as there is an option to expand the project. Pearson’s initial bid was less than the bids entered by Morris Sealcoat & Trucking, Inc., $91,721.35 total; Bituminous Paving, Inc., $85,001.25; and ASTECH Corp., $64,840. It was also less than the engineer’s estimated cost, $72,143.75.
The estimate and submitted bids took into consideration the cost of mobilization, having a city contractor’s license, traffic control, nearly 11,100 gallons of bituminous material and nearly 37,000 square yards of seal aggregate.
Public Works Director Dennis Miranowski and Engineering Project Manager Kyle Rogahn said Pearson Bros. have previously worked in Wahpeton and provided quality work. ST21-258 will be funded by a special street maintenance fund.
Later in the meeting, committee members reviewed a flow chart for property maintenance concerns. The chart was developed following conversation among Building Official Todd Johnson, City Attorney Brittany Hatting and Police Chief Scott Thorsteinson.
As a public service, Daily News presents the chart:
• Complaint received or code violation observed (examples include anything affecting a dwelling, shed or deck, or an accumulation of exterior junk, waste and debris).
• Contact owner.
• Gain access to property.
• Document violations per the International Property Maintenance Code.
• Notify owner of violation.
• Send or deliver notice and order of violation with required date of completion.
• Notice and order is complied with. No further action is required.
• If the notice and order is not complied with, the city attorney is notified and a complaint is filed with the municipal judge. A complaint is served on the owner with a court appearance date listed. The owner may plead guilty or not guilty, as well as request a jury trial or that the case move to district court. The judge will give a timeline to abate any violation(s). If they are not corrected, the judge will determine a penalty or fines as necessary. The city may choose to abate violations and assess the amount for property taxes.
As the spring season approaches, Wahpeton is turning its attention toward improving its housing stock. A 3-0 vote by the city finance committee is recommending establishment of a grant program.
“The Housing Rehabilitation and Neighborhood Revitalization Grant Program would be dedicated to providing funds for improvements of owner-occupied single-family homes,” Daily News previously reported.
The next city council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, March 15 at Wahpeton City Hall.
