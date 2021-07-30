Wahpeton committee recommends side streets renovation ideas

The condition and management of Wahpeton’s downtown streets were among the topics when members of the public works and safety committee met Tuesday, July 27.
Unanimous votes from committee members means the Wahpeton City Council will receive the recommendation to approve three proposals for phase one of a side streets renovation project. They include the installation of concrete street only on 11th Street North, with asphalt being installed for the remainder of the project; agreeing to project concepts as proposed; and having diagonal parking on certain streets follow the traditional “head-in” style.
Streets affected by phase one of the project include portions of 11th, Ninth, Sixth and Third Streets North, from Dakota Avenue to Second Avenue North, and Fourth Street South, from Dakota Avenue to the railroad tracks. An overview map viewed at the committee meeting was prepared by Interstate Engineering.
There will also be a second phase of the project, affecting portions of Second Street North, from Second Avenue North to the railroad tracks, and Seventh and Eighth Streets North from Second Avenue North to Dakota Avenue.
“Ninth Street, Sixth Street and Third Street all have diagonal parking on them. We’d be looking to keep the parking, reconstruct (roadways) and have a bituminous surface on those,” Engineering Project Manager Kyle Rogahn said.
Following a council vote on the recommendations, relevant documents would be submitted to the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT). Wahpeton Public Works Director Dennis Miranowski provided an update on the city and NDDOT discussing an idea that would affect a local business.
Because of the side streets project, NDDOT said Smith Motors could not park its vehicles along 11th Street North, Miranowski said. The department said that by doing so, the dealership was encroaching on the right of way. NDDOT said Wahpeton had to get an appraisal, which it did, before the department subsequently said the city could handle the matter however it wanted.
The solution is that Wahpeton is expected to enter into a license agreement with Smith Motors so that cars can be parked on land considered part of the right of way. The agreement is recommended by Smith Motors, Wahpeton City Attorney Brittany Hatting and the public works committee.
“We want to support that business and let them keep doing what they’re doing. They’re not hurting anybody. We also have to do something that will satisfy the DOT,” Hatting said.
The next step for the agreement is having it brought before the full Wahpeton City Council.
Councilwoman Abby Carlson, 1st Ward, was unable to attend the full committee meeting. Councilman at-large Kelly McNary attended by phone.
Wahpeton’s next council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2 at City Hall.
