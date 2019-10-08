Wahpeton considering city symbols

Wahpeton’s sesquicentennial might be reaching its conclusion, but the city is expected to further recognize what makes it special and unique.
Jane Priebe, one of the 150th anniversary organizers, spoke at the Wahpeton City Council’s Monday, Oct. 7 meeting. She proposed the city adopt symbols including the motto, “Gateway to Prairie Gold,” the sugar beet and corn crops, and the catfish.
“Thanks for 150 Years,” the concluding weekend of Wahpeton’s ceremonies, is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 29-Saturday, Nov. 30. The public is welcome to contribute additional symbol ideas.
Later in the meeting, the council voted 5-0 to approve an allocation of up to $75,843.41 to All Seasons Car Wash. The business, located at 1300 Fourth Ave. S. in Wahpeton, will begin a $575,000 remodeling and expansion project. It’s expected to begin as soon as possible and be fully complete by July 2020.
Council also voted 5-0 to approve entering in a professional services agreement with Interstate Engineering, Inc., Wahpeton, for the Safe Routes to School Project. The project, expected to begin in 2021, will take place along and adjacent to Wahpeton High School.
Wahpeton will pay Interstate no more than $26,775 for preliminary engineering and no more than $26,775 for construction engineering, Daily News previously reported.
A 4-1 vote approved spending no more than $50,000 for the purchase of two Wahpeton Police Department patrol vehicles. Councilman-at-large Lane Wateland, the dissenting vote, said he didn’t agree with the process involved. He cited a lack of bidding.
Councilmen Don Bajumpaa, 4th Ward, and Perry Miller, at-large, were absent. Councilman Brett Lambrecht, 3rd Ward, attended by conference call.
The meeting was the first since 2nd Ward Councilwoman Renelle Bertsch’s resignation, effective Monday, Sept. 30. Voters have until Tuesday, Oct. 15 to file a petition calling for a special election.
If the minimum amount of 19 signatures is not reached by the completion of the 15-day waiting period, the council may appoint a 2nd Ward resident to complete Bertsch’s term. It expires in June 2020.
Nineteen signatures equals 5 percent of the minimum of 2nd Ward voters in the last election, or the minimum amount of signatures needed, Daily News previously reported.
Residents who are interested in being appointed can contact Wahpeton City Hall. The council may also choose to advertise for the open position or choose to not fill the vacancy prior to the June 2020 election.
In addition to the 2nd Ward council member position, the June 2020 election will include one council race for the 4th Ward and two for the full city of Wahpeton. Councilman Bajumpaa currently represents the 4th Ward. Councilwoman Tiana Bohn and Councilman Miller currently represent at-large.
The next council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21 at City Hall, 1900 Fourth St. N. in Wahpeton.
