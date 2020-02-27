Wahpeton considering technology updates

Wahpeton leaders are continuing to mull over proposed updates to City Hall’s technology.
Public access channel broadcast equipment has developed incompatibilities with current technology, Finance Director Darcie Huwe reported Monday, Feb. 24. Contact with Midcontinent Communications regarding equipment upgrades resulted in referral to AVI Systems, Inc.
“AVI visited the council chambers and presented several alternatives for technology upgrades,” Huwe said. “The current proposal includes three high definition point, tilt and zoom cameras, 14 new hardwired miss and a new Tightrope cablecast server.”
The proposed updates have a total cost of $59,005. AVI was also requesting consideration for an allocation of $5,995, or 10 percent of the project, to cover any possible additional costs that arise.
“Access to the system is web-based and will accommodate the current remote access users and church broadcasts with their existing equipment,” Huwe said.
Dissatisfaction with the quality of Wahpeton City Council broadcasts has been discussed in recent months by city leaders. Alternatives to traditional TV airings have been discussed.
“I’m just looking for how we can get our meetings out to the public in an easier, more efficient, less expensive format than what we have now,” Councilman at-large Perry Miller said.
Miller is a member of the Wahpeton Finance, Personnel and Economic Development Committee. He, 1st Ward Councilman Rory McCann and Councilman at-large Lane Wateland shared their dissatisfaction when the committee met Monday. Miller is suggesting an alternate idea: recording council meetings primarily for online broadcast and rebroadcast.
“Look at the broadcasts now,” he said. “The picture quality is poor. The sound quality is okay. You have only two chances to see a council meeting on cable and that’s it. In this day and age, you should be able to see it as many times as possible.”
Wahpeton City Council meetings, traditionally held at 5 p.m. on the first and third Monday of the month, are open to the public and broadcast live on local channel 12. They are rebroadcast at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. the next day.
Committee meetings are open to the public and traditionally held at 12 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday and Tuesday of the month. In recent weeks, the finance committee has regularly held its meetings at 5 p.m. Committee meetings are not broadcast.
“I think they should be recorded and televised,” Miller said. “It’s time that they’re seen.”
According to AVI, technology updates will provide improved broadcast image and sound. Their proposal includes utilization of current cabling and speakers.
“Video files will be created and stored on the Tightrope server for rebroadcast,” Huwe said. “The program will allow digital scheduling and expanded use of the public access channel for rebroadcast.”
The next council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, March 2 at City Hall, 1900 Fourth St. N., Wahpeton.
