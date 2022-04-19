Wahpeton council advances Westdale III addition

With an 8-0 vote Monday, April 18, the Wahpeton City Council approved Resolution No. 3827 and with it, a plat for the Westdale III addition in northwest Wahpeton.
The council also approved Ordinance No. 1031, which amends Section 46, Article 3, of Wahpeton’s revised ordinances to allow for planned unit development zoning for the Westdale III addition. It follows the standard for ordinances concerning planned unit developments, City Attorney Brittany Hatting said.
Monday’s actions, which came after the unanimous recommendation of the Wahpeton Planning Commission, continued and concluded a hearing that was first held on Oct. 4, 2021.
Wahpeton Public Works Director Dennis Miranowski referred to the Westdale III plat shared Monday as the final plat. The Westdale housing development adjacent to Walmart will extend north by one avenue, 19th Avenue North, with 18th and 19th Streets North also extending. While 18th Street North would conclude at the addition’s northwest boundary, it would be possible to continue 19th Street North and create additional avenues in the event of further Westdale additions. Westdale III, meanwhile, will consist of 41 lots for single-family and twin homes.
The council also approved Ordinance No. 1034, a request to rezone parts of the Valley I addition in anticipation of a replat. The rezoning request came from Coveda Company, which owns most of the property to be developed, and Comstock Construction, Inc., which owns six lots on the property.
Finally, the council approved Ordinance No. 1035, a request to rezone a portion of the Rosewood II addition in anticipation of a replat. The rezoning request came from the owner, Land Resources Corporation.
Hatting, reiterating that approvals of any plats are pending, said hearings for both would be continued at a later date. Both Valley I and Rosewood II are located in northwest Wahpeton.
Also approved, among others:
• an expansion of the Homestead Addition assessment district, to consist of both the Homestead property and Wahpeton Community Development Corporation-owned land to the south; both parcels of land are west of the 210 Bypass in Wahpeton; until the property is sold, the CDC would be responsible for any assessment payments
• fireworks retail licenses for Cory Unruh, Little Unny’s Fireworks; Josh Herman, Jerry’s Fireworks; Jim Sturdevant, Sturdevant Properties, selling to raise money for Wahpeton-Breckenridge youth football; Wahpeton FFA Alumni Chapter, Ace Hardware; and Dino Alexakos, Ben Franklin Fireworks
• approving two change orders, for a total of $32,947.75, for the Safe Routes to School Project that will be completed by Ti-Zack Concrete, Inc.; the first change order, which will cost $32,947.75, entails additional topsoil, excavation and aggregate base; the second change order, which will cost $0, entails concrete work
• awarding the Lift Station No. 1 bypass project to Northwest Dewatering, Inc. at a cost of $23,895
National Small Business Week proclaimed
Wahpeton Mayor Steve Dale, declaring that the city supports and joins the national effort to help America’s small businesses grow, create jobs and keep local communities vibrant, proclaimed National Small Business Week to be observed from May 1-7, 2022.
“From the storefront shops that anchor Main Street to the high-tech startups that keep America on the cutting edge to the small manufacturers driving our competitiveness on the global stage, small businesses are the backbone of our economy and the cornerstones of our nation’s promise,” said 3rd Ward Councilwoman Tiana Bohn, delivering much of the proclamation for Dale.
National Small Business Week has been observed annually since 1963. It is designed to highlight the programs and services available to entrepreneurs through the U.S. Small Business Administration and other government agencies.
Wahpeton’s next council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, May 2 at Wahpeton City Hall.
