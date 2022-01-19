By unanimous vote Tuesday, the Wahpeton City Council approved Resolution No. 3818, amending the development plan for local tax increment financing district No. 2006-1. The district is located in northwest Wahpeton along the 210 Bypass, including land allocated for the planned Homestead Addition housing and commercial development.
The amendments allow tax increment financing to be considered on a per project basis for improvements including land improvements and/or grading on commercial or industrial property. Under the resolution, multifamily projects of four units or more are considered commercial property.
“In the past, we did not consider housing at all,” Finance Director and Auditor Darcie Huwe said. “Multifamily properties can create significant added valuation.”
Following a developer’s request for Wahpeton to reconsider its position, the city consulted City Attorney Brittany Hatting, who Huwe said found the changes lawful. The commercial property amendment was then brought before council.
A second amendment broadens the ability of the council to use pay as you go financing in relation to the tax increment financing district, Huwe said. The district has a 25-year life ending in 2031.
“Now that we’re in 2022, our window for issuing debt is very short. Being able to use our tax increment funds for pay as you go financing may be the most practical application. We’re not changing anything. One of the key elements of our development plan is its focus on regional infrastructure,” Huwe said.
Eligible infrastructure includes arterial and collector streets and lighting, traffic signals, public parks and construction of streets, utilities and other improvements essential to development.
Wahpeton is required to hold a public hearing if it substantially amends the district’s development plan, Huwe said. The city considers broadening the use of pay as you go financing from $100,000 to $3 million to be a significant change, thus the hearing.
“Ultimately you as a council would still have the ability to provide input and vote on any tax increment financing commitments,” Huwe said. “This puts another tool in your toolbox. It does not affect action. You would still need to vote on any specific project, development agreement or contract that we would enter into and commit tax increment financing to.”
Wahpeton resident Jerri Lynn had one question for Huwe. She wondered if the increase from $100,000 to $3 million was per project. It is in total, Huwe said.
“That ($3 million) is the projected increment that would be available for the entire district from now to 2031,” Huwe said.
Councilwoman Abby Carlson, 1st Ward, and Councilman at large Lane Wateland attended the meeting by conference call. Public Works Director Dennis Miranowski also remotely attended Tuesday.
The next council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7 at City Hall.
