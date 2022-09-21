Wahpeton council approves ’23 budget

With a 7-0 vote Monday, Sept. 19, the Wahpeton City Council approved the city’s 2023 budget. Ordinance No. 1039 governs the budget, which council members were told was intended to be “adaptable and flexible in allocating resources to essential city sources.”
Finance Director and Auditor Darcie Huwe spoke for 40 minutes Monday on the 86-page document, which can be read in full at wahpeton.com/citybudget. Highlights of the presentation included discussion on the projection for property tax mills levied in 2023.
“The 2023 mill levy for city services is projected to be held level on the dollars levied, decreasing the number of mills levied,” Huwe said. “The council decreased the number of mills levied from 2010-2021 for city services.”
A 2010 levy for Wahpeton’s 2011 budget requested 126.22 mills. Now, 12 years later, the levy for the 2023 budget is requesting 84.82 mills.
“The 12-year trend is projected to decrease the city’s dependency on property taxes by 41.40 mills, or 33%.
Wahpeton’s 2023 budget was prepared with the intention of a held dollar amount mill levy for city services, council members learned.
“A hold level mill levy would mean a taxpayer’s payment for city services would remain the same as the previous year unless the property value increased or decreased more or less than the value of the city mill,” Huwe said.
The equalization process, council members learned, aggregates market activity and property values. For example, if the sales ratio exceeds the valuations by more than 10%, an adjustment in value is needed.
“The 2021 sales ratio compliance required an increase in 9% in residential structure property values, a 6% increase in apartment structure values and a 2% increase in commercial structure property values,” the budget stated.
Revised values will be reflected on Wahpeton taxpayers’ 2022 tax statements. The 2023 budget document, meanwhile, included a one-page summary of Wahpeton’s 31 years with a local sales tax.
“The local sales tax has generated more than $45 million since 1991, providing $19 million for economic development, $8 million in infrastructure and special assessment buydowns and $3 million in recreation investments, including the park, zoo and community center,” Huwe said.
As of September 2022, Wahpeton has a 2% local sales tax. The tax and its generated revenue has become an essential tool for attracting investment and opportunity to Wahpeton, the city stated. The budget noted that Wahpeton’s five-year financial forecast would be significantly impacted by the future of the local sales tax.
“October 2021 was the first time Wahpeton voters rejected a sales tax ballot item since 1991,” the budget stated. “The proposal to add an additional .75 cent tax to construct a community wellness-recreation center was rejected 558 (N) to 464 (Y). The proposal included removal of the sunset clauses that will eliminate 1.5% of the local sales tax in 2026 and the remaining .5% in 2029.”
Wahpeton 3rd Ward Councilwoman Tiana Bohn was absent from Monday’s meeting.
The next council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3 at Wahpeton City Hall.
