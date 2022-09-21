Wahpeton council approves ’23 budget

Wahpeton’s 2023 budget was prepared with the intention of a held dollar amount mill levy for city services, council members learned.

With a 7-0 vote Monday, Sept. 19, the Wahpeton City Council approved the city’s 2023 budget. Ordinance No. 1039 governs the budget, which council members were told was intended to be “adaptable and flexible in allocating resources to essential city sources.”

Finance Director and Auditor Darcie Huwe spoke for 40 minutes Monday on the 86-page document, which can be read in full at wahpeton.com/citybudget. Highlights of the presentation included discussion on the projection for property tax mills levied in 2023.



