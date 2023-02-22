Wahpeton council approves goals, priorities

Wahpeton’s city council unanimously approved a set of four goals and three priorities for 2023-2026. The approval came Tuesday, Feb. 21, just over a week after a Monday, Feb. 13 council retreat.
The goals, as listed and written, are:
• preserve sustainable, long-term local sales tax collections
• research and plan for a community Wellness & Recreation Center
• fund ongoing obligations while working to lessen dependency on property taxes
• business retention
The priorities are:
• invest in infrastructure preservation and expansion
• maintain strong public safety (police and fire) service delivery
• industrial business attraction
“I want to thank everyone on the staff and also the council for the close to four hours that we put in last Monday,” Wahpeton Mayor Brett Lambrecht said. “It was a great retreat and we got a lot of things done.”
Purpose of center renderings explained
Prior to Tuesday’s council meeting, Lambrecht used Facebook to clarify a comment previously reported by Daily News and respond to resident Bruce Eckre. It concerned the proposed wellness and recreation center.
The center does not have an official location, Daily News previously reported. It has been considered for several locations. Renderings of a possible layout if the center was located on the North Dakota State College of Science campus have been viewed by council members, city officials and members of a center-specific committee that is not a council subcommittee. The renderings, prepared by JLG Architects, can be seen in Daily News’ Feb. 18 issue and at wahpetondailynews.com.
Comments from Eckre and Lambrecht are included in full and have only been edited regarding capitalization, punctuation and grammar.
“The mayor says nothing is set in stone, but then has an architectural company draw up plans for the building and location,” Eckre wrote. “Obviously there has been many meetings about this, before presenting it to the city council meeting/retreat this week. Who was invited to these meetings? When and where were they held? Where is the transparency in our local government?”
“I and many others in our community are interested stakeholders, but never knew of any meetings,” Eckre added.
“The council approved at a council meeting last fall to have JLG company do a process for a community center and site matrix,” Lambrecht wrote. “Any meeting(s) held were with interested community stakeholders. (No council sub committees.)”
Daily News, as of press time, did not have exact information on who and how many individuals are in the stakeholders committee.
Winter Wonderland praised, aspects to be tweaked
Community Development Director Chris DeVries, a baseball fan, used a ballpark worth of analogies to describe aspects of the recent Wahpeton Winter Wonderland. It took place from Friday, Feb. 17-Saturday, Feb. 18 on the NDSCS campus, at the Wahpeton Community Center and in Chahinkapa Park.
Comedian Tommy Ryman’s Friday performance at NDSCS was a “solid single.” While DeVries would have liked to have had a larger audience than the 75 individuals at the Stern Cultural Center, the event did attract some visitors from Barnesville, Minnesota. Ryman’s family-friendly act was well-received by his audience.
“I think we can do a few tweaks for next year,” DeVries said. “I’d like to have (a comedian) again next year. We can do some tweaks and hopefully have a bigger audience. We can do a little bit better there.”
The Fire and Ice Pond Hockey Tournament, Saturday in Chahinkapa Park, was “an absolute home run.” Youth hockey players, their families and supporters and plenty of sports fans came out in force for Fire and Ice. Later in the meeting, 1st Ward Councilman Chad Perdue shared his hope that the tournament can keep growing.
“I want to thank Jim Loken for putting it all together, as well as the full BW Blades hockey program, including the board members and parents,” Perdue said.
DeVries also thanked Councilman at large Cory Unruh for providing the post-tournament fireworks show. The colors were on display during Saturday’s sunset.
Unfortunately, a planned snow sculpture contest was a “three pitch strikeout.” Nobody entered it, leading DeVries to concede that contests just aren’t as popular as one would expect. He is already coming up with a hopefully more popular replacement.
Bouncy games at the Wahpeton Community Center were an “inside of the park home run.” It would have been an “over the fence” success if there had been a third inflatable playset in the center, which DeVries belatedly realized was feasible. Still, visiting youth and families greatly enjoyed their indoor playgrounds, which will be back.
“In the solid five hours that that went on, there was never fewer than probably 8-10 families. There was probably two hours where there were 20 or more families there,” DeVries said.
Finally, the Family Movie Night was a “ground out to first.” The Saturday night showing of “Star Wars” attracted a modest audience and ended up being aborted due to technical difficulties. DeVries figured that plenty of folks were just plain tired after a day including the Winter Wonderland events, plus the Neil Heitkamp Youth Ice Fishing Derby and basketball tournaments.
Kelly’s Korner
Councilman at large Kelly McNary, the council Vice President, announced that interviews for two vacant positions on the Southern Valley Economic Development Authority (SVEDA) board will begin at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28.
Six individuals applied to represent Wahpeton, Daily News previously reported. They are Jake Kubela, Dan Spellerberg, Nicholas Nelson, Yoney Fobb, Casey Formaneck and Steve Dale. SVEDA has an eight-member board, with two representatives each from Richland County, North Dakota, and Breckenridge and Wilkin County, Minnesota.
McNary also shared about recently leading a mock city council meeting with Webelo cub scouts at Bethel Lutheran Church, Wahpeton.
“I know the parents enjoyed it and I think the kids did, too, at least for a while until they got lost a little bit,” McNary said. “Overall, it was a good experience for me and for them.”
Tuesday’s council meeting included McNary’s belated thanks to people who read for St. John’s School students during Catholic Schools Week. They include Mayor Lambrecht, Finance Director and Auditor Darcie Huwe, City Attorney Brittany Hatting, Police Chief Matthew Anderson, Jason Ehlert, Parks and Recreation Director Brad Edwardson and 4th Ward Councilman Dr. David Woods II.
St. John’s students can expect another round of visiting readers, this time members of the NDSCS Wildcats football team. The ‘Cats aren’t snubbing Wahpeton Public Schools District, McNary said, it’s merely that they prefer to interact with smaller groups.
Lambrecht also announced that the Wildcats baseball team is seeking projects for its players. They are eager to get out in the community. Residents should contact Lambrecht at mayor@wahpeton.com or call Wahpeton City Hall, 701-642-8448.
Also …
Two council members attended Monday’s meeting by conference call: Perdue and Councilwoman at large Renata Fobb. Woods was absent.
The next council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, March 6 at Wahpeton City Hall.