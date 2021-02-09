Wahpeton council approves Westdale proposals

With unanimous votes, the Wahpeton City Council approved three proposals for developing residential lots in the Westdale neighborhood.
The votes came during a special Monday, Feb. 8 council meeting. It followed the regularly scheduled meeting of the Wahpeton Finance and Personnel Committee. While most of the eight-member council attended the committee meeting, only the four committee members voted to recommend that council approve the proposals.
Westdale is located north of Walmart in Wahpeton. Residences in the neighborhood include the Westdale I homes, Westdale Apartment Homes and Kennedy Park Townhomes, most of which have opened within the last four-and-a-half years. In January 2021, the Wahpeton City Council approved purchasing lots with existing infrastructure. New houses, the Westdale II homes, would be built on the land.
On Monday, the council approved selling 10 lots to Brookstone Property, Fargo. Brookstone has previously built in Westdale, Councilman at-large Lane Wateland said. The company sought 10 lots on the east side of 18th Avenue North, Wahpeton.
The council also approved selling three lots to Burchill Construction, Wahpeton. Burchill was looking at three lots on 19th Street North, with an option for three more on the same street, Wateland said.
Finally, the council approved a purchase agreement with the Southeast Region Career and Technology Center, Wahpeton. The center’s houses are currently located on three lots on the north side of 18th Avenue North, between 18th and 19th Streets North. SRCTC is buying six lots to the left of their existing houses, which would result in their housing occupying an entire block.
Councilwoman Abby Carlson, 1st Ward, attended the committee meeting in person and the council meeting remotely. Councilman David Woods II, 4th Ward, was not present for the committee meeting but attended the council meeting.
Wahpeton City Hall will be closed Monday, Feb. 15 in observance of Presidents’ Day. The next council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.