Wahpeton council expected to approve single-topic election

Wahpeton’s election would concern a single topic, proposed Ordinance No. 1052. If approved by voters, Ordinance No. 1052 would allow the continuation of Wahpeton’s current 2% sales tax, its eligible uses and existing allocations. It would repeal current sunset clauses and reenact the current procedure.
The Wahpeton City Council, meeting Monday, July 10, is expected to approve a special election scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 7.
“This comes from a request by the state,” Wahpeton City Attorney Brittany Hatting said. “Just like we have it now, the state of North Dakota used to have cities with three or four stacked ordinances. It creates a lot of administrative problems. The state has requested that if you’re going to do a new sales tax ordinance, you repeal and replace anything that you already have, combining what you have into one ordinance.”
Ordinance No. 1052 only concerns what is already established in Wahpeton. It does not concern any possible additional sales tax or its uses. The Nov. 7 election would be solely devoted to Ordinance No. 1052, not any other topic.
“Each time a qualifying purchase in Wahpeton is made, a total of 2% in sales tax revenue is generated for four eligible expenses,” Daily News reported in February. “That 2% includes .5% for infrastructure and 1.5% for economic development, flood mitigation and recreation.”
Infrastructure includes a variety of essential components, according to Wahpeton leaders. Local sales tax has been a reliable revenue source since 1991, Daily News previously reported.
“In 2003, the election to add recreation as an eligible expense included establishing a sunset date of June 30, 2026 for that specific allocation,” Daily News reported. “In 2009, the election for an infrastructure-specific fund set a sunset date of Dec. 31, 2029.”
Discussion about Ordinance No. 1052 and what city operations could look like without it happened when the Wahpeton Finance, Personnel and Economic Development Committee met Monday, June 26.
“What this proposes is a continuation of the existing 2% sales tax for eligible uses,” Finance Director and Auditor Darcie Huwe said. “The council would still have the discretion to allocate the percentages. There is, however, language stating that not less than one-half of a percent is to be dedicated to infrastructure, just like it is now.”
The biggest challenge, according to city officials, is going to educating Wahpeton voters about how sales tax revenue has become a necessity.
“We’re using these funds, which are critical to how we pay and plan for improvements and amenities in our municipality,” 3rd Ward Councilwoman Tiana Bohn said.
In February, Huwe presented a scenario where Wahpeton’s local sales tax was allowed to nullify.
“Sales tax sunsets occur in 2026 and 2029 (and would) eliminate economic development, flood mitigation, infrastructure and recreation sales tax funds and all associated expenditures and staff,” she wrote.
In this scenario, Daily News previously reported, stormwater enterprise fees would need to be increased by 200% in order to cover levy maintenance expenses. Economic and community development activities would be discontinued. Funding for the current Wahpeton Community Center would also be eliminated.
“The world as we know it would change,” Huwe said in February.