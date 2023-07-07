Wahpeton council expected to approve single-topic election

Wahpeton’s election would concern a single topic, proposed Ordinance No. 1052. If approved by voters, Ordinance No. 1052 would allow the continuation of Wahpeton’s current 2% sales tax, its eligible uses and existing allocations. It would repeal current sunset clauses and reenact the current procedure.

The Wahpeton City Council, meeting Monday, July 10, is expected to approve a special election scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 7.

