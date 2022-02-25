Wahpeton council gets election update, prepares for end of winter

Like many people in the Twin Towns Area, the Wahpeton City Council is looking past the winter to the spring, summer and fall.
Monday, April 11 is the deadline to file as a candidate in Wahpeton’s June 14, 2022, elections. As of Wednesday, Feb. 23, Mayor Steve Dale is the only officially filed candidate for Wahpeton’s ballot.
The elections include races for mayor, 1st Ward council member (currently held by Abby Carlson), 3rd Ward council member (currently held by Tiana Bohn), council members at large, two total (currently held by Kelly McNary and Lane Wateland) and Wahpeton Park Board commissioners at large, three total (currently held by Joe Schreiner, Deb Tobias and Brian Watson).
Wahpeton Finance Director and Auditor Darcie Huwe spoke at a council meeting held later than usual due to Presidents’ Day and a winter weather event. While Wahpeton’s elections will be decided in June, there are other races that will be determined with the Nov. 8, 2022, general election.
One of those races is for commissioner of Richland County, North Dakota. Three incumbents, Sid Berg, Nathan Berseth and Rollie Ehlert, have terms expiring this year. Because there are three open positions and voters will be allowed to choose up to three candidates, Huwe explained, there may be up to six candidates on the November ballot. As of press time, neither Berg, Berseth or Ehlert have officially announced a re-election bid.
Richland County Sheriff is another race that may have multiple names for the June ballot, Huwe said. It currently does: deputies Blaine O’Hara, Gary Ruhl and Jason Weber. Only the two candidates who receive the most votes in June will advance to the November ballot, Huwe said.
The cap of two Richland County Sheriff candidates and six Richland County Commissioner candidates is in accordance with how many positions are on the general election ballot, one and three, respectively.
“Mystery solved,” Huwe said. “I know we were all curious about that, just like I was.”
“It’s in the news,” Dale said.
Dale granted several referrals to the council finance and public works subcommittees. They include having the public works committee view the currently-used hoist, which may soon be replaced. Because of this, a Tuesday, March 1 meeting of the Public Works and Safety Committee will begin at 4:15 p.m. at the Wahpeton Street Shop, 605 Fourth St. S., before continuing at 5 p.m. at Wahpeton City Hall.
Later in the Wednesday, Feb. 23 meeting, council unanimously voted to approve:
• paying $13,000, allocated from Wahpeton’s sales tax revenue for economic development fund, to Interstate Engineering for the amendment of the city zoning code and incorporation of design standards
• amending Wahpeton’s policy on special assessment assistance, specifically removing an eligibility requirement that the total assessment be greater than $500; income guidelines will now be used to determine eligibility, council members learned
• proceeding with contract negotiations with Interstate Engineering for construction engineering services for the first phase of the three-phase downtown side street reconstruction project; when a negotiated contract is ready, it will be brought back to the public works committee for consideration
• approving the plans and specifications and authorizing the receipt of bids for the addition of a natural gas generator to sanitary sewer lift station No. 8, located in the parking lot of Bobcat of Wahpeton and serving northwest Wahpeton; an engineer’s estimate for the project was not readily available and the intended source of funding is the sanitary sewer enterprise fund
• approving the plans and specifications and authorizing the receipt of bids for the installation of variable frequency drives at city flood control system stormwater pump stations No. 2-6; the drives will improve the efficiency and dependability of operations during a high water event
Council members also approved the following street closures: the 300 block of Dakota Avenue from 6 p.m.-12 a.m. for the annual Blue Goose Days street dance on Friday, June 3; at least half of Dakota Avenue from prior to 10 a.m. to shortly after for the Blue Goose Days parade on Saturday, June 4; and Fourth Street North from Dakota Avenue to Second Avenue North from 10 a.m.-1 a.m. Friday, July 22, the first day of the Headwaters Music Festival. Blue Goose Days and the Headwaters Music Festival are part of a summer including Borderline Chalkfest and the Music in the Park concert series.
“A lot of people are looking forward to being out when the weather is nice,” Community Development Director Chris DeVries said.
Wateland and Councilman at large Brett Lambrecht both remotely attended Wednesday’s meeting. Carlson and Councilman Dr. David Woods II, 4th Ward, were both absent.
The next council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, March 7 at Wahpeton City Hall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.