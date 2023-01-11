Tenants’ rights came before the Wahpeton City Council Tuesday, Jan. 3. Hollie Rivers, a resident who rents an apartment, acknowledged Mayor Brett Lambrecht’s point that the topic is a civil matter.
“I don’t know how to differentiate between civil and city, but we need help,” said Rivers, who described herself as a resident of almost seven years.
Rivers’ five minutes before the council did not include publicly naming her residence nor her landlord. She said she was speaking not only on her behalf, but on behalf of people she had spoken to, including tenants and the disabled.
“You see, I may not look it, but not all disabilities are visible,” Rivers said.
Most of Rivers’ address included her claims of housing discrimination against the disabled.
“In the past three years, I have lived in two complexes,” Rivers said. “My current landlord refuses to accept and work on my reasonable accommodations.”
Rivers said she had been dealing with fair housing administrators for seven months prior to Jan. 3. A meeting was planned for the next day.
“By the way, did you know you don’t need a doctor’s letter to get a reasonable accommodation met?” Rivers said. “When you do have a doctor’s letter, it should be met with more necessity than just a (request).”
The address before council members also included Rivers saying that her landlord has refused to modify the building she lives in so that it meets standards for disabled residents. It is not a matter of a request, she said, but a requirement. Rivers also said her necessary hip surgery will need to be delayed further until she moves again.
Her landlord will not renew her lease and under North Dakota law, is not required to have a reason for a non-renewal, she said.
“In the meantime, I’m the one that’s suffering. I’ve spoken to social services, I’ve spoken to fair housing, I’m spoken to local legislators, I’ve spoken to HUD. And no one even has a list of apartment complexes in this area, let alone ADA-compliant ones. HUD specifically told me, ‘You’ll just have to call around,’” Rivers said.
If an organization like HUD does not know what to do in a situation like hers, Rivers asked, than how is a resident supposed to know? She said the issue is not hers alone. It seems to be rampant, Rivers said, “because no one is doing anything to protect us.”
“I understand these are civil issues,” Rivers said. “However, someone needs to stand up for us and protect us, especially when they keep our deposits and we’re on fixed incomes and we have to keep coming up with deposits and keep coming up with figuring out ways to move, year after year after year.”
Lambrecht said he spoke with City Building Official Todd Johnson and Assistant City Attorney Will Budke. The three men gathered information that Lambrecht said he hoped would be helpful for Rivers or other citizens in similar circumstances. A sheet of potential resources was given to Rivers, who remained for the rest of the council meeting.
The next council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 at Wahpeton City Hall.