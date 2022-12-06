Wahpeton continued a Christmas tradition Monday, Dec. 5. A council meeting featured the honoring of seven city employees’ milestone work anniversaries.
The septet includes Melissa Bakken, 30 years with the Leach Public Library; Gary Hasbargen, 10 years with Wahpeton Public Works; Rachel Kercher, 10 years with the Leach Public Library; Chris DeVries, five years with Wahpeton City Hall; Tyler Mauch, five years with the Wahpeton Police Department; Rick Teberg, five years with the Wahpeton Police Department; and Sean Weibel, five years with Wahpeton Public Works.
DeVries, Wahpeton’s community development director, and Bakken, director of the Leach Public Library, were both present Monday to receive their awards. Many of the other honorees received their awards previously, Wahpeton Mayor Brett Lambrecht said.
“(This is) in appreciation of the benefit to the public that is experienced thanks to those who make service their public life,” Lambrecht said while presenting Bakken her award.
Bakken, DeVries and Lambrecht each joked about how time flies. During his presentation, DeVries brought a recommendation from the Wahpeton Planning Commission: that a hearing on the preliminary plat for the Prairie Flats 2nd Addition take place at 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19. Prairie Flats’ houses continue to be constructed in southwest Wahpeton. The recommendation for a plat hearing, and a recommendation for a Dec. 19 hearing on the 2nd Addition’s planned unit development (PUD) information, were both approved with 8-0 votes.
Bakken’s presentation included a reminder that donations are still needed for the sixth annual Sock Tree. The Leach Public Library, on behalf of Three Rivers Crisis Center in Wahpeton, is collecting new bras, underwear and socks for women, men and children of all ages and sizes. Items will be accepted through Saturday, Dec. 31. They can be packaged, but must be new.
Earlier in the meeting, unanimous votes approved Municipal Judge Don Krassin’s request that attorney Jason Butts be appointed alternate municipal judge. Butts will begin serving in that role in January. He will succeed attorney Simone Sandberg, who is retiring. Having an alternate municipal judge is necessary in the event that a conflict of interest would occur if Krassin served as judge in a particular case, he said.
Councilman at large Kelly McNary attended Monday’s meeting by conference call. McNary was not present for the vote to approve Butts as alternate municipal judge.
The next Wahpeton City Council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19 at City Hall.