Wahpeton continued a Christmas tradition Monday, Dec. 5. A council meeting featured the honoring of seven city employees’ milestone work anniversaries.

The septet includes Melissa Bakken, 30 years with the Leach Public Library; Gary Hasbargen, 10 years with Wahpeton Public Works; Rachel Kercher, 10 years with the Leach Public Library; Chris DeVries, five years with Wahpeton City Hall; Tyler Mauch, five years with the Wahpeton Police Department; Rick Teberg, five years with the Wahpeton Police Department; and Sean Weibel, five years with Wahpeton Public Works.



