Wahpeton council meets for last time before Election Day

With the Tuesday, June 9 election day less than a week away, the city of Wahpeton is anticipating high voter turnout.
Finance Director Darcie Huwe gave a final election update when the Wahpeton City Council met Monday, June 1. The North Dakota Secretary of State’s office has been monitoring the numbers for ballots mailed to voters and ballots returned to date.
“At the time of sending this message, 189,567 ballots have been mailed to voters and 93,190 voters have returned their ballots to their respective counties,” North Dakota Secretary of State Al Jaeger stated Tuesday, June 2.
This year’s ballot in Wahpeton includes races for the:
• 1st Ward, where Abby Heitkamp is running in an uncontested race for the last two years of a term ending in 2022
• 2nd Ward, where Jason Goltz is running in an uncontested race for a four-year term ending in 2024
• 3rd Ward, where current Councilwoman at-large Tiana Bohn is running against former North Dakota state Rep. Bruce Eckre for the last two years of a term ending in 2022
• 4th Ward, where Bryan Wolfgram is running against David Woods II for a four-year term ending in 2024
• council’s two at-large positions, with terms ending in 2024, which former 3rd Ward Councilman Brett Lambrecht and Renata Fobb are running for
• Wahpeton Park Board, which has two available at-large positions with terms ending in 2024; Tyler Gripentrog is the only filed candidate and write-in votes are permitted.
Voters will also decide whether or not city minutes should continue to be published in the official newspaper, the Daily News.
No polling locations will be open in Wahpeton on Election Day, a precaution taken because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ballots can be mailed to the Richland County Auditor’s office, Richland County Courthouse, 418 Second Ave. N., Wahpeton, ND 58075.
Ballots can also be dropped off at the courthouse’s northwest corner. Any ballot mailed to the auditor’s office must be postmarked by Monday, June 8. The courthouse’s dropbox will be available until 4 p.m. on Election Day.
Earlier in the meeting, council unanimously approved Ordinance No. 1017, concerning the Class E liquor license classification and the sale of growlers. A growler is a sealed container holding between 12 ounces and 2 liters of beer or wine.
A Class E license may be issued to a brewer which brews 10,000 barrels or less per year on the license premises; a domestic winery which produces no more than 10,000 gallons in a calendar year; and a retail establishment offering growers filled with tap beer or wine.
“(Licensees may sell) up to two growlers per person per day of beer or wine, sold ‘off-sale’ (or) beer or wine that has been produced on the premises, which beer or wine may be sold either ‘on-sale’ or ‘off-sale,’” the ordinance states.
Growlers may only be filled with beer dispensed from a keg purchased through a licensed wholesaler or wine from a tap purchased through a licensed wholesaler. Any growler must be professionally sanitized and sealed before the sale.
Adoption of Wahpeton’s capital improvement plan for 2021-2025 is expected to occur at the next council meeting. The plan, available in a draft at the city’s website, identifies major capital projects and recurring capital reinvestment activities that are incorporated into operating budgets.
Since March, Wahpeton’s city meetings have been limited to time sensitive essential business. Off-site attendance options and limited duration will continue as the COVID-19 Pandemic Emergency Declaration remains in effect.
Wahpeton’s next steps in following the North Dakota Smart Restart will be on the agenda of the next Public Works and Safety Committee meeting. As of Friday, May 29, the state has approved guidelines including recommending that bars and restaurants increase from 50 percent capacity to 75 percent capacity.
To attend a city council or committee meeting via telephone, call 701-553-8600 and enter the code 19001.
The next city council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, June 15 at Wahpeton City Hall and telephonically.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.