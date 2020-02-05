The Wahpeton City Council often voted unanimously Monday, Feb. 3, casting a series of 5-0 votes in the approximately 21-minute meeting.
First up, a vote to acknowledge receiving the 2019 fiscal year end Statement of Fund Activity report. Issued each month, it depicts beginning fund balances, year to date revenues, expenses and current fund balances.
“The overall fund balances increased $2,382,331 over the year, as several large capital improvement projects were completed with permanent debt financing,” Finance Director Darcie Huwe said.
North Dakota Century Code requires the fiscal year end statement to be published in a city’s official newspaper prior to March 1, 2020. Wahpeton’s will be published in the Daily News on Friday, Feb. 14.
Another 5-0 vote approved the appointments of several directors on the Bois de Sioux Golf Board. Board members are elected or selected by the membership at their annual meeting or when resignations occur.
Dominique Schuler was approved for a term ending in 2020. Tyler Baukol was approved for a term ending in 2021. Justin Riveland and Don Lingen were approved for terms ending in 2022. Brianne Evans will continue as the Ladies League President and board representative for 2020.
The Bois de Sioux board also includes President Mike Ferrell, Vice President Link Thompson and director Dean Thiel.
Shortly after, the Wahpeton council voted unanimously to approve Resolution No. 3738. It authorizes the city to seek loan funds for the second phase of an east side sanitary sewer project.
“North Dakota maintains revolving loan funds for sanitary sewer and drinking water projects,” Huwe said. “The Department of Environmental Quality requires adoption of a resolution by the council prior to a submission of an application for consideration.”
Public Works Director Dennis Miranowski confirmed the project has an estimated cost of $6.3 million.
Later in the meeting, the council voted to spend up to $1,100 for the planting of trees to correct sliding at Volunteer Park along the Red River, Wahpeton. The trees in question are smaller but are expected to root better in the park.
A final 5-0 vote authorized a five-year agreement with Axon Enterprise, Inc. for the replacement of Tasers used by the Wahpeton Police Department. The cost is $7,360 per year, council members learned.
In other news, the council agreed to set a public hearing on dilapidated properties at Briarwood Court, a mobile home park located at 2108 Fourth St. N, Wahpeton. The properties are owned by Richard Pierce. The hearing is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18 at Wahpeton City Hall.
Multiple referrals were granted to council sub-committees. They include:
• discussion of lot pricing, incentives and more regarding lots for development on 19th Street North; later in the meeting, council voted 5-0 to approve a proposal for three homes to be developed in that neighborhood with the contingency that any activity follow state ordinances in place
• reviewing the sources, uses and trends of Wahpeton’s sales tax revenue; in 2019, the city received its second-highest revenue to date at $2,422,905
• review of plans and funding sources for the second phase of the east side sanitary sewer projects
• discussion of snow removal operations on Dakota Avenue
• discussion of the latest flood outlook and possible future conditions
In just over four months, Wahpeton will hold its next elections. The Tuesday, June 9 ballot will include candidates running for the city’s 2nd Ward, 3rd Ward and 4th Ward, as well as at-large council and park board candidates. Anyone running for the 3rd Ward office should be aware that he or she would be elected to serve the last two years of a term expiring in 2022.
“We did have a completed candidacy packet submitted for Ward 2,” Huwe said.
The deadline to submit candidacy paperwork is 4 p.m. Monday, April 6. June’s ballot will also include whether or not city minutes should continue to be published in the official newspaper.
Councilman Don Bajumpaa, 4th Ward, was absent from the meeting.
Wahpeton City Hall and the Leach Public Library will both be closed Monday, Feb. 17 in observance of President’s Day.
The next city council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18 at City Hall, 1900 Fourth St. N. in Wahpeton.
