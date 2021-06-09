Wahpeton’s city council unanimously voted on several motions when it met Monday, June 7. All eight council members and Mayor Steve Dale were present.
Several motions concerned new housing in Wahpeton. For example, the council voted 8-0 to approve a change order affecting redevelopment of the former Central Elementary site.
In accordance with a request from the North Dakota Department of Health, council voted to update a contract with Comstock Construction. The change did not require any additional expense, 3rd Ward Councilwoman Tiana Bohn said.
Council also approved accepting a technical assistance grant from the North Dakota Department of Transportation. The grant will award up to $107,147 in funds for Wahpeton’s 14th Street North sidewalk project. The project is expected to be completed in 2024.
A cost participation, construction and maintenance agreement with the North Dakota Department of Transportation was also approved. The contract affects the second phase of improvements to Dakota Avenue’s side streets, expected to be completed in 2023.
Council also approved a contract for managing properties in the 400 block of Dakota Avenue, as part of the Heritage Square complex; premises for a proposed 2022 budget and purchasing 14.37 acres in northwest Wahpeton for $57,480. The acres will be used to house the third phase of the Westdale housing development.
In other housing news, unanimous votes approved a plat of the upcoming Prairie Flats Addition housing, park and commercial development. The final plat, at well as planned unit development for Prairie Flats, is contingent on final corrections and agreements. Discussion during Monday’s meeting implied that none of the contingencies would halt the project.
Monday’s council meeting came after the 2021 Blue Goose Days celebrations in Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota. Future summertime events will include Independence Day, July 4; the Third Annual Borderline Chalkfest, July 17-18; the Second Annual Headwaters Music Festival and Jam Camp, July 29-Aug. 1; and the Wilkin County Fair, Aug. 19-22.
Wahpeton Police Chief Scott Thorsteinson presented a request from North Dakota State College of Science. The college will hold its annual homecoming parade in Breckenridge and Wahpeton on Sept. 25. Once again, council unanimously approved the request.
The next council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, June 21 at Wahpeton City Hall.
