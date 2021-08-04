Wahpeton council, park board, center committee to meet

The Wahpeton City Council began August by taking the next step for the proposed Wahpeton Recreation Center, approving acting leadership, unanimously voting on multiple motions and preparing for subcommittee meetings with full agendas.
Council members, the recreation center committee and the Wahpeton Park Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11 at Wahpeton City Hall. The three groups will discuss the center. Wahpeton Mayor Steve Dale approved the request for a joint meeting during a Monday, Aug. 2 council meeting.
Sgt. Matthew Anderson, Wahpeton Police Department, was approved Monday to serve as acting city police chief as necessary in the absence of Chief Scott Thorsteinson. Chief Thorsteinson informed the council he would be absent for a few days.
Stopping suicide
Operation Zero, held nationwide to provide awareness of veterans, suicidal behaviors and experiences and suicide prevention, is once again being sponsored by Firehouse Pub, Wahpeton.
Dakota Avenue, downtown Wahpeton, will be closed from Second Street to Fourth Street beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 and lasting through the afternoon and evening. For more information on preventing suicide among veterans, visit objectivezero.org.
The Out of the Darkness Walk, not discussed at Monday’s council meeting, is another community event recognizing mental health safeguards and suicide prevention. Registration for the walk begins at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 in Chahinkapa Park, Wahpeton. For more information, visit afsp.org/Wahpeton.
Daily News will provide more information on Operation Zero and the Out of the Darkness Walk as both events approach.
For your approval
In addition to approving the temporary partial closure of Dakota Avenue, Wahpeton council members also successfully voted on several motions including chances to city ordinances and recommendations from the Public Works and Safety Committee.
Ordinance No. 1021 is about business licensing, including practices for tobacco and liquor sales. It received its second reading and was approved by council. Ordinance No. 1022, which includes changes to the licensing for house movers and waste haulers, also received its second reading and was approved.
Right of way licenses were granted for the properties at 603 First St. S., a residence, and 101 11th St. N., Smith Motors. Successful votes on the motions came after recommendations from the public works committee.
Other unanimous votes included approving proposals for phase one of renovating Dakota Avenue’s side streets and allocating up to $8,310 for a team lab to reduce sludge in Chahinkapa Park’s stormwater ponds.
On the agenda
Mayor Dale granted several referrals to council subcommittees.
Finance, Personnel and Economic Development:
• a development agreement for the Prairie Flats Addition housing, park and commercial development
• further discussion of Wahpeton’s 2022 preliminary budget, available at wahpeton.com/citybudget and expected to be adopted in September
• a joint powers agreement with the Wahpeton Park Board for a Chahinkapa Zoo improvement grant
• a potential special election concerning sales tax revenue as a Wahpeton Recreation Center funding source
Public Works and Safety:
• Wahpeton’s 2022 preliminary budget
• the potential special election about sales tax revenue use
• reviewing bids for lime removal at the water treatment plant
• special assessments for street renovation projects in the downtown and Wahpeton Public Schools neighborhoods
• stormwater ditches on Wahpeton’s south side and at Chahinkapa Zoo
• applications for the housing rehabilitation program
• a change order for the Homestead Addition development
• continued renovations to John Randall Field
• extension of a contract for receiving flashing beacons at Wahpeton High School’s crosswalks
• development of a new wellfield
For the record
Councilwoman Abby Carlson, 1st Ward, was absent. Councilman David Woods II, 4th Ward, and Councilwoman at-large Renata Fobb attended by conference call.
The next council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16 at Wahpeton City Hall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.