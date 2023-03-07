Wahpeton council recognizes Equal Pay Day

'You give us these, we’ll be here every time,' said Simone Sandberg, accepting a proclamation recognizing Equal Pay Day on behalf of Wahpeton's American Association of University Women chapter. 'Thank you for your support.' Sandberg is seen with 3rd Ward Councilwoman Tiana Bohn.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Nearly 60 years after the Equal Pay Act went into law, women and in particular, minority women, continue to suffer the consequences of unequal pay.

That is the first of several points made in a proclamation issued Monday, March 6 by Wahpeton Mayor Brett Lambrecht. The proclamation, read by 3rd Ward Councilwoman Tiana Bohn, continues Wahpeton’s tradition of recognizing Equal Pay Day, annually observed in March.



