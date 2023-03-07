Wahpeton council recognizes Equal Pay Day

Nearly 60 years after the Equal Pay Act went into law, women and in particular, minority women, continue to suffer the consequences of unequal pay.
That is the first of several points made in a proclamation issued Monday, March 6 by Wahpeton Mayor Brett Lambrecht. The proclamation, read by 3rd Ward Councilwoman Tiana Bohn, continues Wahpeton’s tradition of recognizing Equal Pay Day, annually observed in March.
“Wednesday, March 14 symbolizes the time in 2023 when the wages paid to American women catch up to the wages paid to men from the previous year,” Bohn said.
The proclamation was acknowledged and accepted by retiring attorney and alternate city municipal judge Simone Sandberg. She represented the American Association of University Women’s chapter in Wahpeton. Previous AAUW representatives have included Jane Priebe and the late Norma Nosek.
“You give us these, we’ll be here every time,” Sandberg said. “Thank you for your support.”
Understanding was urged throughout the proclamation, including Mayor Lambrecht’s concluding comments.
“I urge the citizens of North Dakota to recognize the full value of women’s skills and significant contributions to the labor force, and further encourage businesses to conduct an internal pay evaluation audit to ensure women are being paid fairly,” Lambrecht stated.
The full proclamation, available at www.wahpeton.com, includes facts on pay inequity.
“According to the U.S. Census Bureau, women in North Dakota working full time, year round in 2022, typically earned 79.1% of what men earned, indicating little progress in pay equity,” the proclamation states.
The National Women’s Law Center, using the 2021 American Community Survey, calculated that North Dakota’s wage gap would cost a woman more than $527,240 over a 40-year career, compared to a man’s 40-year career. The same study showed that a woman would have to work until she is 73 years old to make what a man makes by the time he is 60.
“There is a need for continued attention to policies that support women’s labor market participation and address barriers that hold women back from obtaining employment,” the proclamation stated. “Fair pay equity policies can be implemented simply and without undue costs or hardship in both the public and private sectors.”
Kubela, Spellerberg named to SVEDA board
With an 8-0 vote Monday, the Wahpeton City Council approved appointing Jake Kubela and Dan Spellerberg as Wahpeton’s representatives on the Southern Valley Economic Development Authority (SVEDA) board.
SVEDA has an eight-member board, also with two representatives each from Richland County, North Dakota, and Breckenridge and Wilkin County, Minnesota. Kubela and Spellerberg were two of six total candidates interviewed on Tuesday, Feb. 28, according to Council Vice President and Councilman at large Kelly McNary.
Kubela and Spellerberg fill positions on SVEDA’s board previously held by Brad Pauly, who retired, and Perry Miller, who resigned to avoid any possible conflict of interest. The interviews were conducted by McNary, 1st Ward Councilman Chad Perdue and Councilman at large Shannon Schillinger.
“The panel of three council members would not be enough for a quorum,” Daily News previously reported. “Because of this, it is likely that the SVEDA board candidate interviews would function like (previous council appointment) interviews: no notifications as a public meeting, nor any official minutes taken or kept.”
Additional applicants to represent Wahpeton on the SVEDA board were Steve Dale, Yoney Fobb, Casey Formaneck and Nicholas Nelson.
‘Our freedom to read.’
Leach Public Library Director Melissa Bakken continues to share her and other librarians’ opposition to North Dakota House Bill 1205 and Senate Bill 2360. In their present forms, HB 1205 would prohibit “public libraries from maintaining explicit sexual material” and SB 2360 relates to “the definition of a public library and required safety policies and technology protection measures,” as well as “obscenity control.”
“Our library has a display of books, both in the children’s area and the adult area, of books that could potentially disappear if the state legislature passes bills that could affect public libraries in the state of North Dakota,” Bakken said. “We ask you to stop in and see some of the titles.”
As of Tuesday, March 7, the North Dakota House has not acted on SB 2360, which passed 38-9 in the Senate and now is on the House Judiciary Committee’s docket. The North Dakota Senate has also not acted on HB 1205, which passed 65-28 in the House and now is on the Senate Judiciary Committee’s docket. Both bills must be reported out of those committees by April 11. The Senate Judiciary Committee includes state Sen. Larry Luick, R-District 25.
“We ask you that you continue to support our freedom to read,” Bakken said Monday before the Wahpeton City Council.
The next council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, March 20 at Wahpeton City Hall.