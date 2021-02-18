Wahpeton council sets committees’ agendas

Wahpeton Mayor Steve Dale granted several referrals to city council subcommittees at the council’s last meeting.
Members of the public works and safety committee are expected to review and discuss items including use of $291,000 in COVID-19 relief funds from the North Dakota Department of Transportation, maintenance at the Bois de Sioux Golf Course’s clubhouse and a sealcoating project for later in the year.
With a unanimous vote, council approved allocating up to $35,000 from Wahpeton’s capital improvements fund for implementing a four-year plan to replace the city police department’s computer network and related technology. The motion came after recommendation from the finance, personnel and economic development committee.
Leach Public Library Director Melissa Bakken reminded the public that the library’s current hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. The library recently reopened its doors to the public, but still offers curbside service to patrons and asks all to remember pandemic safety practices. Daily News will continue to follow any changes in the hours and services of the library, Wahpeton City Hall and other buildings. The library also has 2021 income tax forms available, Bakken said.
Tuesday was a day for directors of the Southern Valley Economic Development Authority (SVEDA) board to be reappointed. Prior to the Wahpeton council meeting, the Richland County Board of Commissioners re-appointed Commissioner Nathan Berseth as one of Richland County’s representatives. The Wahpeton council also re-appointed Rory McCann, a former councilman, as one of the city’s representatives.
Rich Slagle, community and client development manager for Moore Engineering, Inc., briefly spoke with the council. He was joined by Andrew Aakre, a senior project manager. Moore Engineering recently opened an office in Wahpeton.
“We’ve had the opportunity to meet with many of you over the last year and a half,” Slagle said. “We’re tickled to be here. It’s been some time in the making. We’ve listened to folks and we’ve received a warm reception. We’re just appreciative of that.”
Slagle said Moore Engineering is grateful for the opportunity to get involved “because in our DNA is communities.” He said the firm will exist as a respectful competitor, alternative and complement to Interstate Engineering, which also has an office in Wahpeton.
Councilwoman Tiana Bohn, 3rd Ward, and Councilman David Woods II, 4th Ward, attended remotely. Councilman at-large Brett Lambrecht was absent.
The next council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, March 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.