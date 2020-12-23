Wahpeton council supermajority needed for next Westdale step

A 5-1 vote by the Wahpeton City Council wasn’t enough to approve proposed land purchases for the northwestern Westdale neighborhood. Westdale continues to be developed and the acquisition was presented as the project's next step.
Council voted Monday, Dec. 21 on a motion to approve purchase agreements with a total cost of $233,480, which would be allocated from Wahpeton’s housing development fund. A supermajority of six or more affirmative votes is needed when acquiring land is being voted on, City Attorney Brittany Hatting said.
Councilman Dr. David Woods II, 4th Ward, voted against the motion and shared his concerns.
“I guess I’m more for the infrastructure of the existing places and Wahpeton in general, as opposed to spending money to establish new land,” Woods said.
Earlier in December, Daily News reported the $233,480 breaks down as:
• $176,000 for the purchase of 16 lots, at $11,000 each, all with existing infrastructure
• $57,480 for the purchase of 14.37 acres, at $4,000 per acre, all of which is currently undeveloped
The proposal will return to the Wahpeton Finance and Personnel Committee.
Mayor Steve Dale began the meeting by calling for a moment of silence in honor of former Wahpeton Mayor Meryl Hansey. Hansey, who served Wahpeton for a combined 23 years as a councilman and mayor, died Tuesday, Dec. 15 at age 84.
On Tuesday, Dec. 22, Dale rescinded an executive order regarding the hours of operation for Wahpeton businesses serving alcoholic beverages.
“The mayor’s new order, effective immediately, states in-person dining and service may resume under normal business hours, consistent with local and state requirements,” Daily News previously reported.
Wahpeton’s mask mandate, restriction of capacity to a maximum of 50 percent and social distance requirement remain in effect as of Dec. 22. The local operating hours order was issued in response to a similar executive order issued Monday, Dec. 21 by North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.
Dale encouraged the public to continue supporting local businesses.
“The 2020 year has not been banner,” he said. “There’s a few days left in this year and if you have the opportunity to spend a couple of dollars at a local business, for an extra Christmas gift or a take-out order, I’m sure those places would appreciate it.”
Wahpeton City Hall and the Leach Public Library’s holiday hours include closing at 12 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24 and all-day closures on Friday, Dec. 25 and Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.
Councilmen at-large Brett Lambrecht and Lane Wateland were absent from Monday’s meeting. Council members Tiana Bohn, Abby Carlson, Jason Goltz and Woods attended remotely.
The next council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 at Wahpeton City Hall. To attend by telephone, call 701-553-8600 and enter the code 19001.
