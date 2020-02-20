Wahpeton council supports building official’s orders

With a 5-0 vote, the Wahpeton City Council gave its support to orders issued by Building Official Todd Johnson.
The vote came after a Tuesday, Feb. 18 hearing on four properties at Briarwood Court, Wahpeton. In August 2019, Johnson ordered owner Richard Pierce to demolish and remove four non-repairable trailer homes from their sites by Oct. 15, 2019.
Ryan Pierce, property manager for Briarwood Court, gave testimony including an update on efforts to clear the four sites. According to Pierce, it is preferable to clear the sites prior to the thawing season.
“The (deadline) date we had discussed was May 1, but the sooner, the better,” said Assistant City Attorney Brittany Hatting, who moderated the hearing.
Council members, Pierce, Hatting and Johnson reviewed information about properties at 2100 and 2104 Second St. N., 2100 Third St. N. and 2112 Fourth St. N. In each case, according to Johnson’s orders, the residences were considered dilapidated.
“The trailer has such extensive damage caused by wind, water and improper maintenance that the property can no longer be lived in, is dangerous, unsanitary, unsafe and otherwise unfit for human habitation,” Johnson wrote.
Prior to the hearing, the city council held its regularly-scheduled meeting, including information on Wahpeton’s next elections.
Residents are reminded that the deadline to submit paperwork for running is 4 p.m. Monday, April 6. The Tuesday, June 9 ballot will include races for the city’s 2nd Ward, 3rd Ward and 4th Ward, at-large council and park board offices and whether or not city minutes should continue to be posted in the official newspaper.
Multiple items were referred to council sub-committees. They include the finance committee’s review and discussion of redevelopment proposals for the former Central Elementary property.
The deadline to submit a proposal is 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21. They may be submitted to Finance Director Darcie Huwe at Wahpeton City Hall or at darcieh@wahpeton.com. The finance committee will next meet at 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24.
Central Elementary was located on a complete city block bordered by Second Street North, Fourth Avenue North, Third Street North and Third Avenue North in eastern Wahpeton. Located in a residential neighborhood, it is expected to be redeveloped for housing.
Finance committee members will also review and discuss proposals from AVI Systems to improve the recording and broadcast quality for Wahpeton’s public access channel. City council meetings are broadcast live on local channel 12. They are broadcast at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. the next day.
Maintenance issues at the Bois de Sioux Golf Course’s clubhouse are on the public works committee’s agenda. The course is located in Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota.
The club’s board is reviewing issues including planned replacement of carpet, kitchen equipment and an irrigation pump, Huwe said. Expenses in excess of $1,000 are to be reviewed by the city committee.
Public works committee members will also review plans and specifications for the second phase of Wahpeton’s east side sanitary sewer, as well as authorize the receipt of bids. The next public works meeting is scheduled for 12 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Councilman Rory McCann, 1st Ward, was absent from the meeting.
The next city council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, March 2 at City Hall, 1900 Fourth St. N. in Wahpeton.
