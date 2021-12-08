The Wahpeton City Council unanimously approved several previously-recommended motions when they met Monday, Dec. 6. One item of business, however, has been tabled until 2022.
A joint public hearing with the Wahpeton Planning Commission on Ordinance No. 993 was scheduled for Monday. The ordinance concerns annexation to the city of land adjacent to the 210 Bypass in northwest Wahpeton, including parcels owned by the Wahpeton Community Development Corporation. The hearing was postponed until Jan. 3, 2022, because of a request from a landowner within the proposed annexed area, council members learned.
Following this, the council unanimously approved Ordinance No. 1027, concerning 5G and small wireless facilities. The ordinance, available at Wahpeton’s website, has purposes including “(minimizing) the visual impact of wireless facilities on the community, particularly in and near residential zones and in and along highly visible corridors.”
Councilman at large Lane Wateland, council president and acting mayor, granted multiple referrals to council subcommittees. They included:
• amendments to development agreements for the former Central Elementary and Westdale II properties, both slated for housing, to be discussed when the Wahpeton Finance Committee meets at 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13
• an amendment to Wahpeton’s tax increment financing development plan, also on the finance committee’s agenda
• an inquiry from WBI Energy, Inc., about possibly becoming a tenant in Wahpeton’s north side industrial park, also on the finance committee’s agenda
• a 911/Communications fee agreement, to be discussed by the Wahpeton Public Works and Safety Committee when it meets at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14
• discussion of a minimum sale price for the Wahpeton Fire Department’s 1991 Pierce ladder truck, also on the public works committee’s agenda
The council also unanimously approved motions including approving a revised map of Wahpeton’s wards. Daily News previously reported that approval was contingent upon the annexation hearing’s proceedings. However, it turns out that the map revision could occur without the annexation hearing.
Finance Director and Auditor Darcie Huwe informed the council that wards needed to be set by Monday, Jan. 3, as it is the first day that residents can declare their candidacy in the June 14, 2022 city election. The approval did not include the portions of land still under consideration for annexation and still permitted each ward to have an approximate population of 2,002 residents, council members learned.
Later in the meeting, Leach Public Library Director Melissa Bakken said early donations to the 2021 Sock Tree have been trending higher than predicted. The Sock Tree, collecting for Three Rivers Crisis Center in Wahpeton, only accepts new socks or personal items of any size for men, women and children.
At-large council members Renata Fobb and Kelly McNary attended the meeting remotely. Councilman Dr. David Woods II, 4th Ward, attended most of the meeting, leaving before votes on the public works motions. Wahpeton Mayor Steve Dale was absent.
The next council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20 at Wahpeton City Hall.
