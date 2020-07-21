Wahpeton council to meet about ’21 budget

The Wahpeton City Council will hold a special 5 p.m. meeting Monday, July 27. The meeting will concern Wahpeton’s 2021 preliminary budget and certification of its mill levy.
Budget preparation and adoption, traditionally held in the summer and fall, is a structured process. A budget can be decreased after its first reading. It cannot be increased.
“Once we agree agree on that certification of tax levy, which we will need to have done, we can go down, but we cannot go up,” Finance Director Darcie Huwe said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a ripple effect on local, regional, state and national finances, Daily News previously reported. Components including actual revenue and anticipated allocations have been impacted.
“(We seek to) commit to funding ongoing obligations while making efforts to lessen dependency on property taxes,” states Wahpeton’s 2020 budget, available at the city website.
Several motions were unanimously passed when the council met Monday, July 20. In addition to approving the special budget meeting, successful motions included the approval of four resolutions concerning renovations to the John Randall Field parking lot and nearly RJ Hughes and Laura Hughes drives. The lot and streets are part of Chahinkapa Park, Wahpeton.
Monday’s city council meeting was held following the Second Annual Borderline Chalkfest, Saturday, July 18-Sunday, July 19 in downtown Wahpeton. Chalkfest took place on Fourth Street North between Dakota Avenue and Second Avenue North.
The same two-block stretch of land will be closed to vehicles from 4 p.m.-12 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7 as part of the upcoming Headwaters Music Festival. The festival will include concerts throughout Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Wahpeton’s Public Works and Safety Committee is expected to discuss a proposed extension of the contract for Wahpeton Public Schools’ resource officer. Officer Lisa Page has served the four-building school district since September 2017.
Councilman David Woods II, 4th Ward, thanked Wahpeton Police Chief Scott Thorsteinson for a recent informational meeting for residents. Burglaries and other suspicious activities have been reported this summer in northwestern Wahpeton and the surrounding area.
“We’re continuing to alert people to be diligent about locking their property, securing their belongings and being watchful for their neighbors,” Thorsteinson said earlier in July.
City council meetings are traditionally broadcast live on local channel 12 before being rebroadcast at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. the next day. Monday’s meeting was not broadcast live due issues with Midcontinent Communications, Community Development Director Chris DeVries said.
Councilwoman Abby Heitkamp, 1st Ward, was absent from the meeting.
Wahpeton residents and visitors are reminded that calling 701-553-8600 and entering the code 19001 allows them to attend a city council or subcommittee meeting via telephone.
The next regularly scheduled city council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3 at Wahpeton City Hall and telephonically.
