Cheetahs are natural communicators, boys and girls from The Learning Jungle Childcare learned Tuesday, June 29.
Erin Allguire and Amber Iverson, who both grew up in the Twin Towns Area, said they were delighted to bring youth to Chahinkapa Zoo. They were doing so in honor of National Zoo and Aquarium Month.
“We came from Fargo because we just love Chahinkapa,” Allguire said. “We both grew up here.”
Allguire, Iverson and their 10 guests visited Chahinkapa Zoo on a special day. Zoo Director Kathy Diekman was proud that the Wahpeton Finance and Personnel Committee unanimously voted Monday, June 28 in support of the Wahpeton City Council allocating $566,320 from the Sales Tax for Economic Development Fund for new exhibits and renovations for Chahinkapa. The city and zoo would also enter into a joint partnership agreement should council give its approval.
Chahinkapa Zoo is preparing to once again provide a home for endangered Siberian tigers. Chahinkapa has been asked to house a breeding pair, said John Bullis, a representative of the zoo board who spoke with the Wahpeton committee.
“Reputable zoos like Chahinkapa must adhere to the needs of the plight of the wild,” Diekman said. “We’re always thinking about conservation, which is a key tenet of our mission. The tourism that comes in is important to our premier and award-winning zoo. We love providing smiles on faces. But, we are also thinking about the amenities we provide for our animals.”
Chahinkapa Zoo is seeking improvements and construction for three animal homes, Bullis said. Species affected include the tigers, cheetahs and fossa.
“All are popular and their homes are in dire need of renovation,” Bullis said. “In addition, we’re also looking for (improving and constructing) walkways.”
Chahinkapa Zoo bucked a trend in 2020, Bullis said. While other zoos saw declining attendance, Chahinkapa’s grew. The zoo estimates that more than 80,000 people visited last year, with that number projected to be exceeded as 2021 continues.
“We provide an extremely clean and friendly environment, and that’s a draw for people even a long ways away,” Bullis said.
Bullis attributed the increased attendance to Chahinkapa Zoo’s cheetahs. Chika and Nya weren’t just prominent in Wahpeton, they also appeared on regional Coca-Cola distribution trucks.
“We don’t want to build a structure and be unable to sustain it,” Bullis said.
Chahinkapa Zoo is asking for assistance for capital improvements, not day-to-day expenses, Bullis said. Zoo leadership has discussed means to leverage its funding and increased attendance, creating new and sustainable revenue opportunities.
“We want to continue with our plans to showcase Africa,” Diekman said. “Lions are in our master plan. So are giraffes.”
Bullis said the goal is to have the new exhibits built by this fall. Prior to their vote, several finance committee members spoke in support of Chahinkapa Zoo.
“I couldn’t believe what Kathy had told me, that 94 percent of the visitors are people from out of town,” Councilman at large Brett Lambrecht said. “When you look at 80,000 and now 81,000 (visitors), the numbers justify (approval).”
“They have a wider demographic (of visitors) than any other activity that we have in town,” 2nd Ward Councilman Jason Goltz said.
The finance committee’s recommendation to support Chahinkapa Zoo goes to the Wahpeton City Council, which will vote on the motion Tuesday, July 6.
“I just want to thank the finance committee,” Diekman said. “We’re so happy they understand what the habitats mean for the zoo, our mission and the continued maintenance and growth of the zoo. I’ve very thankful and we’re looking forward to moving forward.”
The boys and girls of The Learning Jungle Childcare, as well as countless other visitors, couldn’t agree more.
