Wahpeton council to vote on possible October special election

The Wahpeton City Council is expected to make a significant decision about the proposed Wahpeton Recreation Center on Monday, Aug. 16.
Both of the council’s subcommittees are recommending the council approve motions to offer first reading of Ordinance No. 1030, concerning the allocation of locally-generated sales tax revenue. The ordinance calls for using an increase in that revenue for funding the construction, maintenance and operation of the center.
Additionally, council members have recommended that council approve language to be used on a possible ballot regarding Ordinance No. 1030 and approving a Tuesday, Oct. 26 election on the ordinance.
Daily News, as a public service, shares some questions and answers about Ordinance No. 1030. A separate future article will address questions about the center project.
What does Ordinance No. 1030 say?
“Shall the city council of the city of Wahpeton adopt Ordinance No. 1030 as published in the Wahpeton Daily News on (two dates between Monday, Aug. 16 and Tuesday, Oct. 26), which will implement a three-quarter (3/4) percent sales, use and gross receipts tax increase for the purpose of funding the construction, maintenance and operation of a community recreation facility?”
Does yes mean yes and no mean no?
Yes. If an election occurs and you vote yes on your ballot, you’re approving Ordinance No. 1030. If you vote no on your ballot, you’re not approving the ordinance.
How is sales tax revenue currently allocated in Wahpeton?
As of Friday, Aug. 13, two separate ordinances determine sales tax allocation. One ordinance allocates a .5 percent sales tax for flood protection and infrastructure. The other ordinance allocates a 1.5 percent sales tax for economic development, flood mitigation and recreation. This is different than the proposed .75 percent tax for funding the proposed Wahpeton Recreation Center.
If Ordinance No. 1030 passes, what happens to the tax allocations?
There would be no changes to the allocation of .5 percent sales tax for flood protection and infrastructure or 1.5 percent sales tax for economic development, flood protection and recreation. Sunset clauses on those ordinances would be lifted, however, Wahpeton’s council would still have the ability to nullify the ordinances (by nullifying Ordinance No. 1030) after a vote of the people. There would also be the addition of a .75 percent sales tax to fund the recreation center. All three allocations would be handled under one ordinance, No. 1030.
So how much would I be taxed?
If Ordinance No. 1030 passes, the collected sales tax on local purchases would increase from 2 percent to 2.75 percent, reflecting the addition of the new .75 allocation for the rec center.
What else can you tell me about this ordinance?
It’s city-initiated rather than citizen-initiated, although Wahpeton does allow for either type of ordinance to appear on ballots.
So, if both council subcommittees are recommending the motion …?
Recommending an election for Ordinance No. 1030 does not imply any endorsement of a Wahpeton Recreation Center.
Okay, when’s the next council meeting?
The Wahpeton City Council will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16 at Wahpeton City Hall.
