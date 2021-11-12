Six unanimously recommended motions will be on the Wahpeton City Council’s Monday, Nov. 15 agenda. The motions were made with 7-0 votes when the council held a Monday, Nov. 8 committee of the whole meeting.
The motions call for:
• a 5 p.m. public hearing Monday, Dec. 6 on Ordinance No. 1027, regarding design standards, location preferences and guidelines for 5G and small wireless facilities; the ordinance was first read on July 6
• a 5 p.m. public hearing Monday, Dec. 6 on Ordinance No. 993, regarding the annexation of Wahpeton Community Development Corporation land as part of the city of Wahpeton
• withdrawing from the Red River Valley Water Supply Project
• entering into a well field cost share agreement with the North Dakota State Water Commission, with matching funding from the city’s sales tax for economic development fund
• approving the request for proposals to perform construction engineering services for Wahpeton’s downtown side streets reconstruction project, as well as proceeding with the project
• approving a revised map of Wahpeton’s wards, contingent upon the Dec. 6 annexation proceedings; if approved, the 1st Ward would include Wahpeton’s southwestern-most land, the 2nd Ward would recede on its northwestern-most portion, the 3rd Ward would expand slightly west at its approximate midpoint and the 4th Ward would extend its southwest to include the proposed annexed land; each ward would have an estimated population of 2,002 residents
Wahpeton Mayor Steve Dale and council members concluded the meeting by discussing the Oct. 26 election that failed to approve Ordinance No. 1030. They explored options including revising the ordinance and having it be voted upon in Wahpeton’s June 2022 city election. Consideration was also given to the role of fundraising (for example, having even some funds completely committed to the project before an election) and if the proposed Wahpeton Recreation Center site, among the CDC-owned land intended for the Homestead Addition development, is the best location. A suggested alternative site was on 11th Street North, closer to the Wahpeton Public Schools complex.
The Nov. 15 city council agenda and Nov. 8 information packet are available at Wahpeton’s website.
Two days after the city council’s committee of the whole meeting, the Wahpeton School Board unanimously approved the resignation of District Business Manager Danica Singer. Until the hiring of a new business manager, Singer will serve as a manager consultant.
School board directors also reviewed and approved the duties of the business manager and the human resource specialist. In previous years, Wahpeton’s business manager had been taking on both responsibilities. Discussion during the Wednesday, Nov. 10 board meeting indicated the dual responsibilities have become unwieldy.
A business manager’s tasks include budgeting and monitoring the district’s levy(s), purchase orders, accounts payable and accounts receivable, clerical work and district election management. A human resource specialist’s tasks include payroll, ensuring employee benefits, monitoring leaves and other absences and handling personnel issues.
In other news, the school board also unanimously accepted the resignation of Halie Geesey as kindergarten paraprofessional and the hiring of Darcy Bruns as kindergarten paraprofessional, Laken Breuer as seventh grade girls basketball coach, Amanda Toussaint as Wahpeton Elementary School administrative assistant, Adam Ching as the musical production’s technical director, Amelia Dodge as part-time elementary custodian, Olivia Dodge as part-time elementary custodian and Colette Leinen as elementary paraprofessional.
Earlier in the meeting, the school board reviewed positive evaluations of Superintendent Rick Jacobson. Retiring in June 2022, Jacobson was commended for service including communication with board directors, efficient service and commitment to finding qualified professionals.
Wahpeton Councilman Jason Goltz, 2nd Ward, was absent from the committee of the whole meeting. Wahpeton School Board Directors Jake Kubela and Art Nelson were absent from their board meeting.
The next Wahpeton council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15 at Wahpeton City Hall. The next Wahpeton School Board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8 at the district office, located in Wahpeton High School.
