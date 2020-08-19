Wahpeton council unanimously passes motions

Several unanimous motions were passed when the Wahpeton City Council met Monday, Aug. 17.
Wahpeton Mayor Steve Dale and all eight council members attended the meeting, which included less reports than usual from city officers and staff. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, time sensitive essential business is the priority at city meetings.
With an 8-0 vote, council approved appointing Wahpeton Public Works Director Dennis Miranowski to a multi-jurisdictional planning team covering Richland County, North Dakota. Council also approved Engineering Project Manager Kyle Rogahn as Miranowski’s alternate.
“Richland County has received a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the purpose of preparing a FEMA-approved risk reduction and risk mitigation plan,” Wahpeton Finance Director Darcie Huwe said. “The Richland County Emergency Management Director (Wahpeton Councilman at-large Brett Lambrecht) has provided a memorandum of agreement to each of the incorporated cities in Richland County.”
Immediately after, council unanimously approved re-appointing Rory McCann as a Wahpeton representative and board director for the Southern Valley Economic Development Authority (SVEDA). McCann, a former Wahpeton councilman, was first appointed to the SVEDA board in 2019.
A public hearing on debt refinancing for the Lake Agassiz Housing Corporation, Fargo, will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8. The corporation used municipal bonds to construct senior housing including Fourth Avenue Manor, Wahpeton.
“They would like to take advantage of lower interest rates,” Huwe said.
The next unanimous vote gave second reading of Ordinance No. 1018, which City Attorney Brittany Hatting said was a small amendment to Wahpeton’s sale of real property ordinance.
“The only change is that we’ve increased the threshold for selling real estate from $25,000 to $50,000,” Hatting said.
For any real property which the city assessor values at $50,000 or less, the ordinance states, the city council may, by resolution, sell, convey or otherwise dispose of the real property at a sale.
“That is, so long as the consideration paid or received by the city for said real property equals or exceeds the city assessors’s valuation,” the ordinance continued.
Additionally, for the leasing of any real property which the city assessor valued the lease at $30,000 or less annually, the council may, by resolution, lease the property at private leasing.
“That is, so long as the consideration paid or received by the city for said lease equals or exceeds the city assessor’s valuation and does not exceed a term of 25 years,” the ordinance states.
Earlier in August, Daily News reported on Wahpeton’s pre-pandemic response matrix. The city wants to see 14 consecutive days of declining active cases within 50 miles before considering opening city buildings to the public on a pre-pandemic operations schedule.
On Tuesday, Aug. 18, Richland County’s number of active COVID-19 cases dropped from 14 to 10 total. On Wednesday, Aug. 5, the county was at a record 27 active cases. Information about local active cases was often not available during that 14-day span, although there was a period between Aug. 12-Aug. 16, where the number of active cases went from 16 total to 18 total and back to 16 total.
Residents are reminded that while city buildings are not at pre-pandemic operations, it is possible to make appointments. Call 701-642-8448 for more information.
Calling 701-553-8600 and entering the code 19001 allows attendance of a city council or subcommittee meeting via telephone.
Wahpeton City Hall and the Leach Public Library will both be closed Monday, Sept. 7 in observance of Labor Day.
The next city council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8 at City Hall and telephonically.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.