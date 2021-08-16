Wahpeton council votes 6-2 for recreation center election

Wahpeton voters will decide if new locally-generated sales tax revenue will support a proposed recreation center.
With a 6-2 vote Monday, Aug. 16, the Wahpeton City Council gave first reading of Ordinance No. 1030, approved ballot language and set a special election for Tuesday, Oct. 26.
Voting against the motion were Councilman Jason Goltz, 2nd Ward, and Councilwoman at-large Renata Fobb. Neither discussed their votes during the city council meeting.
“The way the plan is laid out right now, I don’t feel that is is financially responsible,” Fobb said Tuesday, Aug. 17. “The biggest thing is the way it’s been presented thus far.”
Budgeted at $20 million, the Wahpeton Recreation Center would be located in the Homestead Addition, a residential and commercial development to be located along the 210 Bypass. The Wahpeton Community Development Corporation, as of Tuesday, has verbally committed to donate 6.07 acres in the Homestead Addition as a recreation center site.
Groundbreaking for the center could begin as soon as 2023, with an anticipated opening in 2024. The center’s amenities at opening would include space for group fitness and other forms of exercise.
“I try to leave my business and personal life out of my council decisions,” said Fobb, who is co-owner of Snap Fitness in Wahpeton.
Goltz, on Tuesday, questioned the procedure during Monday’s meeting.
“We really didn’t have a chance to comment. It went from a motion to a second to a voice vote. I’m still kind of wondering why it happened the way it did,” he said.
Saying he’s glad he’s on record as having a no vote and that a loan would be taken out to pay for the center, Goltz said “In short, we can’t afford this.”
The Wahpeton City Council, members of the Wahpeton Park Board and members of the Recreation Center Committee met Wednesday, Aug. 11 to discuss the project.
“We are proposing that the construction of the rec center be paid for by a combination of a local sales tax increase, available grants, sponsorships and private donations,” the committee wrote. “We have reached out to some local businesses, and they have expressed excitement and have said they will financially contribute to the project but would like to see the vote passed before making any commitments.”
Following a successful election, the committee wrote, a fundraising campaign would begin. All funds raised would help offset the cost of the project. It would also be possible to use the funds to expand the center and its amenities.
“We’re talking about (spending) $20 million for a city the size of Wahpeton, with 8,007 people. So to speak, we’re risking the building of a house we can’t afford to live in,” Goltz said.
Sales tax revenue can be used for four things, Goltz said: flood mitigation, infrastructure, commercial development and recreation.
“In my opinion, it should be in that order. By taking out this sizable loan, recreation moves to top of the list. It becomes a need, not a want. The only yes vote I’ve ever had on this was to form that committee,” he said.
Ordinance No. 1030 will be published twice in Daily News prior to Tuesday, Oct. 26.
“(The ordinance) will implement a three-quarter (3/4) percent sales, use and gross receipts tax increase for the purpose of funding the construction, maintenance and operation of a community recreation facility,” it states.
Center committee members who attended last Wednesday's project-specific meeting, as well as Monday's council meeting, included Zach Hatting, Stacia Henningsen, Amanda Fisher and Korey Skovholt. Wayne Beyer, Wahpeton Parks and Recreation director, also attended both meetings. A majority of the five-member Wahpeton Park Board, including President Joe Schreiner, attended the earlier meeting. The full Wahpeton City Council attended both meetings. Councilman at-large Kelly McNary is also a member of the recreation center committee, which was established by Wahpeton Mayor Steve Dale.
Recreation center committee members say the center, once opened, would increase quality of life in Wahpeton.
“We will have options for all ages,” the committee wrote. “We want to promote active lifestyles and provide a plethora of health and wellness options.”
