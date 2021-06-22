Wahpeton council votes 7-0 for capital improvements plan

With a 7-0 vote, the Wahpeton City Council approved a capital improvements plan for 2022-2026. Council members were reminded Monday, June 21 that a yes vote was for the plan itself and would not provide blanket approval for all projects in the plan.
Engineering Project Manager Kyle Rogahn briefly discussed some of the plan’s larger projects, which were arranged by year and on a 1-3 scale of priority. The priority scale takes into consideration factors including current and future infrastructure and current and future funding.
“We look at not just city funds, but outside funds,” Rogahn said. “(For) some of the smaller projects, we look at if they are in close proximity to a larger project.”
The 114-page capital improvements plan is located at wahpeton.com. As a public service, Daily News will give an example of a fully-proposed project: reconstruction of Loy Avenue, 12th Street North and Concord Court.
Expected to be concluded in 2022, the project has an estimated cost of $3,338,874. It falls under the jurisdiction of Wahpeton Public Works. Earlier this year, the city received notification that the project is eligible for up to $560,000 in loan forgiveness through the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) program. Later in the meeting, council unanimously approved entering into the program.
“It’s accepting free money,” Wahpeton Mayor Steve Dale said.
The multi-street reconstruction project is considered an urgent priority because pavement in the area has reached the end of its useful life.
“The lack of adequate storm sewer capacity has caused homes, especially in Concord Court, to experience basement flooding during high rain events,” according to a project summary. “Consequences of no action is that during large rain events, the homes in the development could experience property damage. Streets will continue to deteriorate and become infeasible to patch.”
Mayor Dale, Rogahn and Public Works Director Dennis Miranowski reminded council members that projects in the plan would still be brought before the Wahpeton Public Works and Safety Committee and subsequently the full city council. At the same time, some council members are looking for a refocus on efficiency when it comes to multi-year planning.
“Are we utilizing all the engineering assets we have available to us?” 2nd Ward Councilman Jason Goltz asked. “We have a new engineering company in town that opened an office (Moore Engineering, employees of which attended Monday’s meeting). Are we utilizing their services yet?”
Councilman at-large Brett Lambrecht agreed with Goltz, saying it was part of the city’s fiduciary duty to shop around. Councilwoman at-large Renata Fobb said she would like to see more information moving forward.
“When you go to buy a car, you don’t go to just one lot,” Lambrecht said.
Miranowski said he thought effort can be taken to ensure a fair capital improvements process, but did cite potential problems. For example, if Wahpeton did not seek requests for proposals for all of its projects and only approved the lowest submitted bids, there is the potential that the full extent of a project would not be included in a proposal, as well as increased likelihood of change orders in order to meet the project’s full needs.
“This might be a better agenda item for public works,” Dale said. “We’re approving the CIP tonight and getting into a whole other discussion.”
Dale referred a discussion on engineering services to the Wahpeton public works committee, scheduled to meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 29. Lambrecht asked the discussion also be on the Wahpeton finance committee’s agenda, but his request for referral was denied.
“I take my fiduciary responsibility to the taxpayers seriously,” Goltz, a member of the finance committee, said following Monday’s meeting. “We need to be efficient in everything we do.”
Councilman at-large Kelly McNary was absent from Monday’s meeting.
The next council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 6 at Wahpeton City Hall.
