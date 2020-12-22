Santa Claus, waving to passersby traveling up Ninth Street North in Wahpeton, nearly blended into the happy holiday hullabaloo.
“It’s nice to see so many people decorating this year,” he said Tuesday, Dec. 22. “We’ve certainly got the weather for it.”
Wahpeton announced the winners of the second annual Griswold Award holiday lighting contest. Once again, the winners were David and Jackie Paul, 310 Ninth St. N. The Pauls have been acclaimed for their home and lawn decorations, which this year include homemade figurines of the Grinch, his dog Max and Cindy Lou Who among the familiar favorites.
“Jackie made the patterns and I cut them out of wood,” David Paul said. “It’s all due to Jackie’s ingenuity. We like to change it up a little and we just enjoy that people enjoy our decorations.”
Eleven Wahpeton homes officially entered this year’s contest, up from the seven who participated in 2019. Wahpeton Community Development Director Chris DeVries continues to be proud about people who share in the Christmas spirit.
Rick and Darlene Schueller came in second for 2020. The Schueller home, located at 1018 Eighth Ave. N., features a small army of snowmen, countless candy canes and other goodies.
Schueller said he grandly celebrates Christmas regardless of whether or not he’s in a contest.
“I enjoy making people happy, because I hear a lot of people are enjoying this. It’s nice to see the community doing something like that. As long as I’m capable, I’ll be doing something — bigger and better each year,” Schueller said.
Dan and Donna Keogh, 831 Second St. N., came in third place. Their display includes a little of everything, from trees to the reindeer gathering at a special parking space.
In addition to the three top honorees, the following Wahpeton residences participated in the lighting contest:
• 1314 Westmore Ave.
• 1303 Ave. A
• 1553 14th Ave. N.
• 406 18th Ave. N.
• 616 Sixth St. N.
• 918 Fourth St. N.
• 824 Third St. N.
• 864 Second St. N.
Twin Towns Area residents and visitors still have time to check out the decorated trees in downtown Wahpeton and Volunteer Park along the Red River. Just north of Heritage Square are the lighting displays in front of the Leach Public Library and the Richland County Courthouse, the 400 block of Second Avenue North.
Holiday Lane, which opens at dusk each evening, is open through Tuesday, Dec. 31. A free, public lights display, Holiday Lane is located along Laura Hughes Drive in Chahinkapa Park, Wahpeton.
Daily News wishes its readers a safe and happy holiday season.
