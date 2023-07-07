Wahpeton Daily News hires two employees as hustle and bustle of summer continues

As the holiday week unfolds, the week at the Daily News ends with a bang. Two employees have been hired recently to fill positions at the Daily News.
Wahpeton, ND resident Anna Ness is one of the new employees hired to fill the Front Desk position. She would describe herself as a people-person, part of her duties do include greeting people at the front door and relaying phone calls to various associates throughout the office. She also will assist in rotating newspapers in the office and cashing bank deposits. As a secondary role, she will be an inside sales representative for the Daily News. She will be employing her people skills in reaching out to local businesses and selling space for advertisements.
Ness was born in Russia and adopted to the US when she was three years old. She grew up in White Bear Lake, Minn. and moved to Wahpeton when she was an adult. She recently gave birth to her second child, a girl named Mila.
“I’m excited to be here,” Ness said.
Ness graduated from North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton, ND in the fall of 2022, with an Associates degree focused on social work.
When asked what her favorite part of living in a small town is, she said, “It’s really peaceful compared to the (Twin) Cities, It’s a great place to raise kids.”
“I am excited for Anna to join our team. She is the first face that you will see when you walk into our office,” said Daily News Publisher Tara Klostreich.
Wahpeton resident Bailee Gregor is the second employee hired by the Daily News. She comes to the newspaper to fill the outside sales representative position. Her responsibilities on the job include visiting businesses in the community to ask about sponsorships and advertisements in the paper and online. She also helps to meet sales goals for projects at the Daily News.
“Bailee joined our team a month ago. She has been learning about print and digital advertising. She is excited to forge relationships and partner with her customer base,” Klostreich said.
“I like going and meeting with different businesses in our community and learning about businesses I didn’t know about, even though I lived here my whole life,” Gregor said when asked what her favorite part of the job is. Having grown-up in Wahpeton, she is still discovering the community.
When asked what her favorite part of living in a small town is, Gregor replied: “Knowing everyone, especially if something happens, knowing someone that might be willing to lend a hand.”
When she’s not working, she enjoys hanging out with friends and family and taking advantage of her free time by spending it at the lake. She enjoys hunting in the Fall.
“I really appreciate the opportunity of this job. It’s a lot of learning and hard work, but I do really enjoy it so far,” Gregor said.
Daily News employees will be keeping busy as summer continues to roll on and the upcoming events begin to kick off.