A hearing on nine written violations against Wahpeton Public Works Director Dennis Miranowski is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13 at Wahpeton City Hall. Miranowski has been suspended without pay as of Dec. 7, 2021.
Monday’s hearing concerns falsification of documents regarding complaints about alleged behavior of Wahpeton Mayor Steve Dale.
Prior to his suspension, Miranowski had alleged Dale had shown signs of intoxication and engaged in potentially dangerous or work-hindering behavior between Nov. 9-12 at a public works job site. During that time, repairs to a water main break took place in the vicinity of Eighth Avenue in Wahpeton.
The alleged behavior by Mayor Dale included parking in the way of equipment, wandering around and getting in the way of staff, not wearing a safety vest and getting “right up to the edge of the hole at times” on Nov. 9, according to a memo written by Miranowski. The following day, Dale was allegedly seen by a resident while urinating in public. On Nov. 12, Dale allegedly told a city employee to put “a dump sign” where the water main break was. Dale allegedly told the city employee to do so without consultation with Water and Sewer Foreman Don Wald, according to the Miranowski memo.
On or about Nov. 29, according to the Wahpeton City Attorney’s office, Miranowski presented the memo describing most of the claims against Dale. The memo included an account of Miranowski receiving information on two occasions from Wald.
“We both discussed that if we asked (Dale) to leave (on Nov. 9) that retaliation was sure to come the next day as it always does, and we didn’t want to deal with the backlash,” Miranowski wrote.
Also on Nov. 29. Miranowski was evaluated by four members of the Wahpeton City Council: Council President Lane Wateland and council members Jason Goltz, Dr. David Woods II and Tiana Bohn.
“Mr. Miranowski represented that the memorandum was created extemporaneously on Nov. 10, 2021, the date it was dated,” the city attorney’s office stated. “Metadata from the Microsoft Word document memorandum reveals that the memorandum document in question was created Nov. 28, 2021 at 9:38 a.m. and last modified on Nov. 29, 2021 at 9:42 a.m.”
Wahpeton City Attorney Brittany Hatting said the dating of the documents are the alleged violations being investigated and the subject of Monday’s hearing. Allegations against Mayor Dale are currently under investigation.
“I would expect there would be witnesses present to testify (on the document dating allegation),” Hatting said. “This is the only item on the agenda for Monday. The investigation into the allegations against Mayor Dale is a separate matter and will be handled separately.”
Fraud as it relates to Wahpeton city policy involves the “use of dishonesty, deception or false representation in order to gain a material advantage or to injure the interest of others.” Hatting stated that a factual basis included in the information provided to council members would not be sufficient to sustain a criminal conviction for forgery or fraud. There was no evidence that the alleged conduct from Miranowski was undertaken for direct financial benefit, according to a Dec. 8, 2021 memo.
“A conclusion can be sustained that Mr. Miranowski forged a public document belonging to the city under example 1 of the fraud prevention policy,” Hatting and Wahpeton Finance Director and Auditor Darcie Huwe stated. “A conclusion can also be sustained that Mr. Miranowski engaged in the inappropriate use of records in an attempt to attain a personal gain/’win’ against a perceived adversary, namely the mayor.”
Huwe and Hatting cited the findings and the timing of events, the preparation of misleading/false public records within 36 hours of Miranowski’s evaluation, “his unfortunate, existing poor relationship with the mayor,” and his stated intent that he believed the mayor should resign.
“Based upon the totality of circumstances, Mr. Miranowski’s behavior has the distinct appearance of being designed as an attempt to gain a material advantage for Mr. Miranowski or to injure the interest of others, specifically by acts designed to influence the political process,” Huwe and Hatting wrote.
Dale is among the elected Wahpeton officials with a term expiring in June 2022. As of Dec. 10, 2021, he has not publicly announced a re-election campaign.
In July 2019, Miranowski said his job was at stake. He was responding to a proposed restructuring of the Wahpeton Public Works department, which would have eliminated his position and created both city engineer and public works operations manager positions.
“Public works shakeup averted,” Daily News reported in August 2019. Miranowski was among the four city employees who did not have their positions revised or eliminated. A majority city council vote, 6-2, approved removing an unfavorable February 2019 evaluation of Miranowski from his personnel file.
“I, along with all the public works staff, would like to thank the council for their continued support,” Miranowski said in August 2019. “In addition, I would like to thank all the kind residents that came to all the meetings and supported staff during this matter. We are forever grateful and are very blessed to have their support.”
Dale, who has repeatedly spoken of greater efficiency in city operations since being appointed mayor in 2017 and first getting elected to the office in 2018, previously questioned the nature of such support.
“I feel I’ve been met at times with a kind of ‘surround and ground’ mentality,” he said in July 2019. “Lobbying of council members occurs and people are called in to pressure the elected into making decisions based on emotion and not necessarily what’s right for residents.”
Miranowski may choose to resign prior to Monday’s hearing, Huwe informed council members.
The hearing’s agenda states that the Wahpeton City Council may go into executive session for the purpose of attorney consultation to discuss instructions, strategy and the results of the hearing.
“It is my understanding that personnel matters are generally open to the public,” Hatting said. “Any invoking of executive session would likely occur depending on the outcome following the prior hearing.”
Hatting also provided a statement from the Wahpeton City Attorney’s office:
“This is an unfortunate situation,” the office stated. “The city is following and will follow all appropriate policies and procedures in regards to this matter and all other matters. We ask that respect is shown for all individuals involved. The city is committed to ensuring that all city services continue on without interruption.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.