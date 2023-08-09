Wahpeton Drug prepares to close its doors

Wahpeton Drug, 508 Dakota Ave., will close its doors to customers at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15. From left, the pharmacy's final employees: owner Laurie Straus, Paula Short, Renee Braun and Shannon Wendorff.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

At 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, a longtime Dakota Avenue business closes its doors.

Wahpeton Drug, where several generations of Twin Towns Area residents have come for prescriptions and drugstore items, is going out of business. The pharmacy at 508 Dakota Ave., Wahpeton, has been sold to Thrifty White Pharmacy in Wahpeton, located at Econofoods’ Suite 2, 387 11th St. S. in Wahpeton.

Wahpeton Drug is part of a property that includes two storefronts on Dakota Avenue and is owned by the Grosz family.


