Wahpeton Drug prepares to close its doors

Wahpeton Drug, 508 Dakota Ave., will close its doors to customers at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15. From left, the pharmacy's final employees: owner Laurie Straus, Paula Short, Renee Braun and Shannon Wendorff.
At 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, a longtime Dakota Avenue business closes its doors.
Wahpeton Drug, where several generations of Twin Towns Area residents have come for prescriptions and drugstore items, is going out of business. The pharmacy at 508 Dakota Ave., Wahpeton, has been sold to Thrifty White Pharmacy in Wahpeton, located at Econofoods’ Suite 2, 387 11th St. S. in Wahpeton.
“All your prescriptions from the last three years will automatically be transferred to Thrifty White in Wahpeton (Tuesday) evening,” Wahpeton Drug owner and pharmacist Laurie Straus wrote to her patients and friends. “Beginning in Wednesday morning, Aug. 16, your prescriptions will then be available to be filed at the Thrifty White location in Wahpeton.”
Wahpeton Drug patients whose prescriptions will now be available through Thrifty White in Wahpeton can be assured that efforts were made for smooth transition.
“I am confident that Thrifty White Pharmacy will work hard to earn your trust and serve your pharmacy needs,” Straus wrote.
Straus’ retirement is coming after many months of careful consideration. More than a year was spent searching for someone who would buy her store. Wahpeton Drug is part of a property that includes two storefronts on Dakota Avenue and is owned by the Grosz family. The late William "Mr. Pharmacy" Grosz was a longtime owner of Wahpeton Drug before Straus.
In North Dakota, a pharmacist has to own a pharmacy, Straus said. Thrifty White first contacted her in March. It wasn’t until last month, July, that closing Wahpeton Drug and transferring the prescriptions to Thrifty White was the obvious situation. Beginning with a 2021 appraisal of Wahpeton Drug, followed by a 2022-2023 search for buyers and up until her recent decision to sell to Thrifty White, Straus “just became more and more ready” for retirement.
“Just to have some time is going to be nice,” Straus said. “There hasn’t been much time in the last couple of years to do anything other than working, really.”
Wahpeton Drug’s last employees include Straus, who has owned the pharmacy for 32 years and been with the business itself for even longer, Shannon Wendorff, a 24-year employee, Renee Braun and Paula Short.
“I think we’re going to be so busy before then,” Straus said about whether she and her team would do much reflecting during that last day of work.
In an ad that ran in Daily News, Straus elaborated on some of her feelings. She and husband Bill thank everyone for generations of trust.
“This is very bittersweet for me because I have loved being your pharmacist,” Straus wrote. “Thank you for the trust that you have placed in us to care for your family for so many years.”
It is a unique feeling, taking care of the children of adults who once came to Wahpeton Drug as children themselves.
“The thing that surprises me the most, when I read the Facebook comments, is seeing how folks talk about the great service that we’ve given them. We’ve really tried to do that. I didn’t realize that we did it as well as what people are congratulating us for it. I’m happy and very glad about that,” Straus said.
Wahpeton Drug has provided excellent service for almost 100 years, Straus wrote. There have been good pharmacist moments for herself, Wendorff and others.
“It’s when you catch a mistake on a prescription, like a dose that would be way to high,” Straus said. “If that wasn’t caught, something really bad would happen. It’s those kinds of making a difference moments.”