In-person voting in Wahpeton on Tuesday, June 14, date of the North Dakota primary and Wahpeton city elections, will only take place at the Wahpeton Event Center, 995 21st Ave. N.
To repeat, there will only be one venue for in-person voting on the date of Wahpeton’s next city elections. That location is the Wahpeton Event Center, 995 21st Ave. N.
Voting itself is not changing, Wahpeton leaders remind the public. It will still be possible to vote in person, by mail or by submitting a completed ballot in a dropbox. What is changing is the voting center’s location, and that is what the city wants the public to not forget.
June’s elections are Wahpeton’s first since the special election held in October 2021, where voting took place at the Wahpeton Community Center. In 2020, amid the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, city elections were held by mail. Wahpeton’s June 2018 city election is the last to date to have included voting at ward-specific poling locations.
Information on how to obtain an absentee or mail ballot is available at vote.nd.gov. The application may be obtained online or in person at the Richland County Courthouse, Wahpeton. Additional questions may be answered by calling Sandy Fossum, auditor for Richland County, North Dakota, at 701-642-7700.
“Kudos to her, because I think (Richland County has) extended every courtesy they can to help people vote,” Wahpeton Auditor and Finance Director Darcie Huwe said at a Monday, May 2 city council meeting.
Wahpeton’s June elections will include races for mayor, the Wahpeton City Council and Wahpeton Park Board.
Earlier in Monday’s meeting, Wahpeton Mayor Steve Dale issued a proclamation recognizing Arbor Day on Friday, May 6.
“Healthy, diverse tree resources are vital components of any urban and rural planting efforts and particularly in re-establishment efforts following catastrophic events,” Dale said. “Trees instill community pride, work as living snow fences, screen unpleasant sights, increase property values and memorialize significant events.”
Outgoing Wahpeton Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Beyer was recognized in the proclamation for “creating a dedicated and organized commitment to urban forestry.” In addition to numerous partnerships, Beyer’s work has included “teaching tree planting, care and maintenance while tending to the urban forest of our community.”
“Planting trees is the perfect way to invest in our community, leaving a valuable gift for future generations to enjoy,” Dale said.
Councilwoman at large Renata Fobb and 4th Ward Councilman Dr. David Woods II were both absent from Monday’s meeting.
The next council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, May 16 at Wahpeton City Hall.
