Wahpeton expected to offer grants for city restaurants

Restaurants and other hospitality businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for assistance from the city of Wahpeton.
With a unanimous vote, the Wahpeton City Council approved proceeding with the Hospitality Industry COVID-19 Response Grant Program. Community Development Director Chris DeVries discussed the program Monday, April 20.
“The idea is that restaurants and other hospitality businesses can receive funding from the city for improvements to be made while they’re closed to the public,” DeVries said. “It’s intended to help businesses be able to have strong re-openings following the closures due to COVID-19.”
While similar to Wahpeton’s existing mini-match grant program, the hospitality grants do not follow all of the same criteria.
A recipient may receive up to $10,000 for business improvements. The funding is earmarked as grants rather than forgivable loans. Grant awards would be one time only and do not have to be matched by the recipients.
Up to $100,000 total is expected to be allocated from revenue from Wahpeton’s sales tax for economic development and 1 percent restaurant revenue tax for economic development funds.
“Applicants do not need to request the full $10,000. We’d prefer that the money be used for exterior projects, but it can be used for interior work,” DeVries said.
Community impact will be a leading criteria for awarding grants. The money is not meant to be used for expenses including making payroll.
Applicants are asked to be a hospitality business intending to re-open after restrictions due to COVID-19. At least two restaurants, which DeVries did not identify, have indicated they would apply for funding.
“There will be an application and review process,” DeVries said. “This is intended to be a competitive program.”
In other news, council unanimously approved a proposal from Digital Guru, Wahpeton, to update technology in its chambers at Wahpeton City Hall.
“The overall amount for the tech updates is up to $40,000. This will improve video and audio and allow us to utilize both public access broadcasting and internet streaming,” DeVries said.
Council also unanimously approved listing the sale of three lots on block No. 3 of 19th Street North, Wahpeton, for $10,000 each. The lots are zones for residential use.
Concluding the meeting, Councilwoman at-large Tiana Bohn was elected council vice president. The position had been vacant since former 3rd Ward Councilman Brett Lambrecht’s resignation earlier in 2020.
Councilman Don Bajumpaa, 4th Ward, was absent from Monday’s meeting.
Since March, Wahpeton’s city meetings have been limited to time sensitive essential businesses. Off-site attendance options and limited duration will continue as the COVID-19 Pandemic Emergency Declaration remains in effect.
To attend a city council meeting via telephone, call 701-553-8600 and enter the code 19001.
The next city council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, May 4 at City Hall, 1900 Fourth St. N. in Wahpeton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.