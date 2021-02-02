Wahpeton extends COVID-19 emergency declaration

With a 7-0 vote, the Wahpeton City Council passed Resolution No. 3770, which extends the city’s COVID-19 Pandemic Emergency Declaration.
First declared on March 23, 2020, the state of emergency was first extended for a period of 90 days. It was subsequently renewed and extended for additional 90-day increments on June 15, Sept. 8 and Nov. 16, 2020, and Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. The state of emergency has a current expiration date of Sunday, May 2, 2021.
Wahpeton Mayor Steve Dale was among the 13 North Dakota mayors signing a recent letter calling for the rejection of a state legislative measure that would a statewide emergency declaration.
“House Concurrent Resolution 3007 would send the wrong signal and remove a key component of our state and local response to this unprecedented public health emergency,” the mayors wrote.
Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed eight new and 37 active COVID-19 cases Tuesday, Feb. 2. The county, which has been in North Dakota’s top 10 for active COVID-19 cases since Jan. 19, 2021, has not ranked higher than No. 6 to date.
North Dakota’s daily top five rankings for new and active COVID-19 cases have frequently included Cass, Burleigh, Grand Forks, Ward and Williams counties, among the state’s most populated.
Wahpeton’s Leach Public Library will continue requiring visitors to make appointments through Friday, Feb. 5, Library Director Melissa Bakken said. However, beginning Monday, Feb. 8, the library will once again open its doors to the public.
“Our hours of service will also be changing slightly,” Bakken said. “Monday through Thursday, we’ll be open from 9 a.m. through 6 p.m. and on Fridays, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.”
Curbside service will continue to be offered to patrons, Bakken said. While the Leach Public Library is largely returning to pre-pandemic operations, it is asking patrons to remember pandemic safety practices.
“Mask usage will be encouraged strongly, as will sanitizing. We will space our computers for social distance,” Bakken said.
Following the council meeting, Daily News checked in on two other government buildings.
Wahpeton City Hall is open to the public, but visitors are asked to wear masks if they enter the building. An appointment is not necessary for any visit and city hall staff are no longer required to let in visitors.
The Richland County Courthouse, Wahpeton, is accepting visitors, but does require that they wear masks. Visitors are still being let in by courthouse employees as of Tuesday, Feb. 2. An appointment is encouraged but not not required for visitors.
Bakken informed the council that the Leach Public Library once again received a Star award from the North Dakota State Library. The Wahpeton facility was recognized for continuing to provide library services throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, including modified means such as having patrons schedule appointments and providing curbside service.
“We were here. We never actually closed our doors, except for an internet update,” Bakken said.
The council also unanimously approved the hiring of two part-time Wahpeton Police Department officers. The department will lose an officer in March to retirement and an officer in May to a military deployment, Chief Scott Thorsteinson previously told Wahpeton’s public works and safety committee. Wahpeton police officers are traditionally sworn in at city council meetings.
Councilwoman Abby Carlson, 1st Ward, was absent from Monday’s meeting.
Both Wahpeton City Hall and the Leach Public Library will be closed Monday, Feb. 15 in observance of Presidents’ Day.
A special city council meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8. It will follow a 5 p.m. meeting of the Wahpeton finance and personnel committee, whose agenda includes reviewing requests for proposals for residential lots in the Westdale neighborhood.
The next regularly scheduled council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16.
