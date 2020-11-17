Wahpeton extends emergency declaration

Wahpeton has extended its COVID-19 Pandemic Emergency Declaration for another 90 days.
The state of emergency has a current expiration date of Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Declared on March 23, 2020, the state of emergency was extended with a unanimous vote for Resolution No. 3762 when the Wahpeton City Council met Monday, Nov. 16.
“Our current resolution would expire in the beginning part of December (on Monday, Dec. 7),” Wahpeton City Attorney Brittany Hatting said. “With the holidays coming up, we thought it would be a good idea to get ahead of this.”
The North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) urges all residents to use standard COVID-19 health precautions and celebrate virtually with extended family this year.
Lower risk activities include small dinners with the people who live with you or virtual dinners and sharing recipes with friends and family. Attending or participating in crowded events is currently considered high risk. All individuals are asked to follow safe practices.
Christmas lights and decorations continue to be strung along Wahpeton’s streets. Travis Tischer and Jonathan Maurer, Dakota Designs, were hard at work wrapping lights around trees Tuesday, Dec. 17. The pair will be working Wednesday, Dec. 18 as Wahpeton prepares for a new type of Christmas celebration.
“We have the virtual tree lighting in Heritage Square,” Community Development Director Chris DeVries said. “I saw the tree being put up (Monday) and it will be decorated in time for the lighting.”
Twin Towns Area residents and visitors can watch the lighting through Facebook Live at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20. In addition to the Wahpeton Christmas Tree, the Leach Public Library’s lawn display and the Holiday Lane attraction in Chahinkapa Park will be lit for the season Friday evening.
“When people are done watching on Facebook, they can go down and drive through Holiday Lane. It doesn’t cost anything and we don’t have to gather in groups to enjoy,” DeVries said.
Look to Daily News for continued coverage of holiday activities in and around the Twin Towns Area.
Wahpeton City Hall and the Leach Public Library will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27 for the Thanksgiving holiday. Residents are reminded that they can call 701-642-8448 to make appointments at City Hall and other city buildings.
City meetings continue to be limited to time-sensitive essential business, with offsite attendance options and limited duration throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic Emergency Declaration.
Calling 701-553-8600 and entering the code 19001 allows attendance of a city council or subcommittee meeting via telephone.
Council members Renata Fobb, Kelly McNary and David Woods II attended the meeting through Zoom.
The next city council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7 at City Hall and telephonically.
