Wahpeton Fall Festival one weekend only in September

Appealing to everyone from rodeo fans to bargain-savvy shoppers, the Wahpeton Fall Festival is returning to the Twin Towns Area in three weeks.
This year’s events are taking place from Thursday, Sept. 16-Sunday, Sept. 19. Here’s the latest schedule:
Thursday, Sept. 16
The Classy & Classic Car Show, sponsored by Smith Motors, will take place from 4-7 p.m. in downtown Wahpeton. Cars, trucks and motorcycles are welcome. Entrants are asked to enter via Fifth Street South. Staging begins at 3:30 p.m. and in addition to the cars, there will be kids games, awards and music.
It’s not “Inconceivable!” “The Princess Bride,” starring Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Mandy Patinkin and Andre the Giant, will be shown at 8 p.m. in Wahpeton’s Airport Park. Admission is free, but visitors are asked to bring their own blankets or lawn chairs. Airport Park is located at Fourth Street South and 11th Street South. The movie’s cast also includes Chris Sarandon, Billy Crystal, Carol Kane, Wallace Shawn, Christopher Guest, Peter Falk and Fred Savage.
Friday, Sept. 17
Three Rivers Gymnastics will hold a fundraising chili feed at 6 p.m. at Alumni Stadium on the campus of North Dakota State College of Science.
Wahpeton High School’s homecoming football game, pitting the Huskies vs. the Hi-Liners of Valley City, North Dakota, takes place at 7 p.m. at Frank Vertin Field, Alumni Stadium.
Saturday, Sept. 18
A city-wide garage sale will be held. If you’re interested in listing your sale, contact Erica Geisen, Daily News, at 701-642-8585 or ericag@wahpetondailynews.com.
The Boiler Room, downtown Wahpeton, will host a bean bag tournament. A start time is pending.
Wahpeton Public Schools will induct four members into its hall of fame. The luncheon ceremony, honoring Cindy Borchert, the late Dennis Eastman, the late David Myhra, Ph.D, and Dorothy “Dot” Formaneck Henke, takes place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 at Wahpeton High School, 1021 11th St. N. Tickets can be purchased for $25 each at the school district’s office, located in the high school.
The Wahpeton-Breckenridge Out of the Darkness Walk, held to fight suicide, raise funds and increase awareness, will be held in Chahinkapa Park, Wahpeton. Registration begins at 1 p.m., followed by the 2 p.m. opening ceremony. Registration can happen online at asp.org/Wahpeton. The walk is associated with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
“Pie vs. Pie,” including a pie-eating contest and ice cream social, will take place from 1-3 p.m. at Heritage Square Plaza, 500 Dakota Ave. in Wahpeton. The event is a fundraiser for Bethel Lutheran Church’s youth group.
North Dakota State College of Science’s Wildcats take Frank Vertin Field, Alumni Stadium, for a 1:30 p.m. football match.
Scarecrow judging begins at 2 p.m. at Heritage Square Plaza.
Bull Bash 2021, a rodeo fundraiser for the Wahpeton Fire Department, will be held adjacent to NDSCS’ Alumni Stadium. Gates open at 5 p.m., with bull riding beginning at 6 p.m. Tickets are available at www.wfdbullbash.com. The event will feature a beer garden, with Summit Brewing Co. offering samples. Admission includes access to a post-rodeo concert by Billy D and the Crystals.
Sunday, Sept. 19
“Breakfast of Champions,” a fundraiser for the Wahpeton Booster Club, will be held from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. in the Wahpeton High School Commons. Tickets will be available at the door.
For more information, visit Wahpeton Fall Festival on Facebook. Festival organizers thank the Wahpeton Convention & Visitors Bureau for their support.
“It’s going to be a busy weekend,” Wahpeton Community Development Director Chris DeVries said. “The festival will showcase to many people what we have to offer.”
