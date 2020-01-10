To show commitment to its employees, Taco John’s decided to close its Fergus Falls, Minnesota and Wahpeton, North Dakota locations every Sunday beginning in January. The restaurants are doing this to give its crew time to recharge or spend with family and friends.
“Our family has been in the Taco John’s business for over 35 years,” Franchisee Brian Fuder said. “It’s a family business, and we hope our staff feels like they are family. We try to treat them like family every day. Our logo, buildings and menu have changed, but we’ve tried to remain constant in how we treat our teams. It’s no secret the restaurant industry is facing staffing shortages. There are too many weeks when our managers don’t get a single day off to enjoy adequate time with their friends or families. We made this decision to test closing on Sundays because we believe family and personal life comes first, period. We appreciate Taco John’s International for allowing this test to happen. Together, with the support of Taco John’s International, we’re excited to see how closing for a day can positively impact our teams, our business and our community.”
If Taco John’s employees have the opportunity to recharge every week, Franchisee Kari Melbostad said they’ll be better suited to deliver an even more exceptional experience at the restaurant.
“We sincerely apologize if this causes any inconvenience and hope our guests will find time to come and see us another day,” Melbostad said. “We want our team to have at least one day to let go, relax and spend time with their people. They’ve earned it. I believe this has a chance to be a game changer for Taco John’s. If we take better care of our people, they’ll have the energy to take better care of our guests.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.