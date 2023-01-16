Miss Agriculture USA 2022 Maci Wehri, whose platform is farm safety, was a special guest at 'Luck of the Irish,' a benefit for Wahpeton FFA students. It was held Saturday, Jan. 14 to get donations for the FFA's June trip to Ireland.
Miss Agriculture USA 2022 Maci Wehri, whose platform is farm safety, was a special guest at 'Luck of the Irish,' a benefit for Wahpeton FFA students. It was held Saturday, Jan. 14 to get donations for the FFA's June trip to Ireland.
Photos Submitted
'Thank you for supporting these students,' guests were told. 'Without community support, donations and your participation, this would not have been possible.'
More than one pair of eyes, Irish or not, were smiling Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Wahpeton Community Center.
The south side venue hosted “Luck of the Irish,” a fundraiser benefiting Wahpeton High School FFA students’ upcoming trip to Ireland. Youth will learn about agriculture on the Emerald Isle, literally getting their hands dirty as they experience the farm to table journey.
“They will learn about organic and sustainable farming practices, the impact of climate change on traditional food production and how each agricultural produce requires specialized care,” according to information shared with Luck of the Irish guests.
Youth will travel to the cities of Dublin, Kilkenny and Galway, Ireland, as well as getting to see the Atlantic Ocean from atop the Cliffs of Moher. Educational experiences will include getting to know Irish farmers and fishermen, learning about the business of farming and engaging in hands-on projects at dairy, potato, shellfish or sheep farms.
“Thank you for supporting these students,” guests were told. “Without community support, donations and your participation, this would not have been possible. A special thanks to Jerry Prante and his culinary arts students for helping prepare tonight’s meal.”
Luck of the Irish’s main activity was a 12-round bingo tournament. Guests played for prizes including a Michael Kors purse, a Milwaukee drill donated by Otter Tail Power Company, a $250 gift card to Brüder’s Butcher, a customized fire ring with the winner’s choice of design, courtesy of Clint Gilbertson and a Roomba. Bingo numbers were called by Miss Agriculture USA 2022 Maci Wehri, whose platform is farm safety.
“My brother actually passed away 10 years ago from a farm safety accident,” said Wehri, a student at Dickinson State University. “I have really been trying my best to get people to understand the importance of farm safety and its importance to farmers and ranchers. You can do one thing that you’ve been doing for 50 years and on that one day, something can go wrong.”
Wehri, 20, is from Mott, North Dakota. She is the niece of Susan Davids, whose local involvement includes the annual Relay for Life to benefit the American Cancer Society. Wehri’s participation Saturday came after the Wahpeton FFA chapter invited her to town.
Although Wehri herself has never been to Ireland, she has traveled to Italy and Greece. The Italian experience was memorable for Wehri, who received her Miss Agriculture USA honor last June in Ohio.
“I stayed at a little villa on a farm,” Wehri said. “The farm had a bunch of cows and it was really cool to see something you don’t always think about, these Italian cows. I felt the same way seeing the hay fields and the bales. It’s like, ‘Of course, agriculture is everywhere!’ It was exciting.”
Over the course of the two-hour tournament, the local audience enjoyed Wehri’s presence. Both crowd and queen laughed at things like the occasional repeated number.
“You guys are never going to want me back,” Wehri mock-lamented.