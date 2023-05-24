Wahpeton fifth graders take part in Kindness Retreat

The retreat included youth brainstorming how they hoped their Wahpeton Middle School experience would be. This inspired talk about how they could make that happen. Seen are Adalynn Parker, Aaliyah Long and Carson Thompson.
Wahpeton Elementary School’s fifth graders had a unique experience Friday, May 19.
The soon-to-be middle schoolers hosted Youth Frontiers, a Minneapolis-based nonprofit that put on an all-day Kindness Retreat. The retreat, which also included singing, dancing and other fun, was held at the Wahpeton Event Center. It was made possible through grant funds.
“We hope to have Youth Frontiers back in years to come,” said Julie Carlson, an elementary counselor. “There were 12 group leaders, including school personnel, community volunteers and parents.”
Youth Frontiers included students meeting in small groups facilitated by adult leaders. The groups helped youth process what they were learning and experiencing.
“At the end of the retreat, students got the chance to safely and publicly express how they will show more kindness to their teachers and classmates every day,” Carlson said.
Youth Frontiers took place during Wahpeton Elementary School’s last week of the 2022-2023 learning year. As they awaited the Wednesday, May 24 start of summer, fifth graders also looked further ahead.
“They talked a lot about entering middle school with a clean slate and being intentional about how you want to be remembered,” Carlson said. “After the retreat, students were asked how they’d like to show more kindness.”
Here are some of the responses:
• “The retreat influenced me to be kinder to people, and then I can influence others to be kind.” — Jackson Bartels
• “You can give people complements or hang out with new people!” — Valentina Dauphinais
• “It helped me because Josh shared stories and SeSay shared his song.” — Kloie Pauly
• “It made me know how it feels to be in someone else’s shoes.” — Wyatt Cherry
• “I won’t verbally, silently or physically bully anyone. I will also give others compliments and hold the door for others.”
• “It made me think about how I should treat others.” — Jett Johnson
• “The Kindness Retreat was fun and a good experience.” — Jaxton Wiebusch
• “SeSay was cool!” — Reed Kasowski
Carlson called the Kindness Retreat an extra-special way for Wahpeton Elementary School’s fifth graders to end their early education.
“They are an awesome class and we will miss them,” she said. “Everyone came together and it truly was a magical day.”