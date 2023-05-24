Wahpeton fifth graders take part in Kindness Retreat

Wahpeton Elementary School’s graduating fifth graders hosted Youth Frontiers, a Minneapolis-based nonprofit that put on an all-day Kindness Retreat Friday, May 19.

 Photos Courtesy Julie Carlson

Wahpeton Elementary School’s fifth graders had a unique experience Friday, May 19.

The soon-to-be middle schoolers hosted Youth Frontiers, a Minneapolis-based nonprofit that put on an all-day Kindness Retreat. The retreat, which also included singing, dancing and other fun, was held at the Wahpeton Event Center. It was made possible through grant funds.

The retreat included youth brainstorming how they hoped their Wahpeton Middle School experience would be. This inspired talk about how they could make that happen. Seen are Adalynn Parker, Aaliyah Long and Carson Thompson.
The Kindness Retreat wasn’t just a talk, talk, talk experience. Dancing and other fun was shared at the Wahpeton Event Center.
From many small groups came talk and ideas that will hopefully improve the middle school experience.


