The Wahpeton Fire Department held their third annual Community Corn Feed on Tuesday, Sept. 10 to raise funds for the department.
Community members gathered at the Northside Fire Station where corn, hot dogs and beverages were served. Rather than an admission fee, free will donations were accepted. Proceeds will benefit the fire department.
The department had their fire equipment on display for community members to view. Some took the opportunity of sitting in a firefighter’s seat. Many young children enjoyed themselves as they were able to emulate what it’s like to sit high above in the fire engine as firefighters do.
Community members were able to socialize with friends, neighbors and staff members while other firefighting staff prepared and served food and beverages.
Wahpeton Fire Chief Dale Rubish estimated they had already cooked roughly 400-600 ears of corn by 6:30 p.m. and were still cooking more.
In light of the gathering, community members were able to celebrate and appreciate the fire department for their dedication to protecting Wahpeton’s citizens and property.
Corn and planting was provided by Jeff Leinen, Doug Toussant, Dan Onchuck and Farmers Union Oil of the Southern Valley in Fairmount, North Dakota.
The community corn feed was originally scheduled to be held on Monday. Due to heavy rainfall, it was rescheduled.
