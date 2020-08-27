Wahpeton Fire Dept. continues to monitor Masonite fire

The Masonite straw bale fire as seen from the air Saturday, Aug. 22, the day after the blaze began. Beginning the morning of Friday, Aug. 28 the Wahpeton Fire Department will monitor the work done by two contractors to break up the piles and extinguish the fire. Additional air water drops will be done if necessary. The city has sent out a release stating there will be additional smoke discharged during the process, especially if winds increase.

 Courtesy Eric Klindt

WAHPETON, N.D. – The Wahpeton Fire Department (WFD) and Richland County Emergency Management have been working with Masonite in Wahpeton to help mitigate and suppress the fire that’s been burning its straw bales on the property, according to a release from the city of Wahpeton.

The bales at the Masonite plant caught fire the evening of Friday, Aug. 21. Fire departments from Wahpeton, Breckenridge, Dwight, and Mooreton responded. Various efforts have been put forth by the Wahpeton Fire Dept. over the course of the last six days to try and contain the fire as it burns, but high winds in the forecast have hastened the need for more.

Beginning the morning of Friday, Aug. 28 the WFD will monitor the work done by two contractors to break up the piles and extinguish the fire. The WFD will stand by to monitor and assist if needed. There will also be an airplane from Wilbur-Ellis Company to drop additional water if necessary.

The public should be aware there may be additional smoke discharged during this process, especially if wind speeds increase.

Tags

Load comments