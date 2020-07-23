A family dog was rescued by firefighters responding to a morning house fire Thursday, July 23 in Wahpeton.
The fire occurred in the 500 block of Fourth Street North. It started when a candle caught some papers on a table on fire, Wahpeton Fire Chief Dale Rubish said. Passerby Tracy Muller called in the fire and also kept the house’s young residents from going back inside.
Wahpeton’s fire and police departments, as well as the North Dakota State College of Science Police, received the call at 11:02 a.m. Before 12 p.m., the scene was cleared.
While all humans were out of the house, the dog required rescuing. It was carried out of the home by a firefighter, given attention and soon resumed drinking out of its bowl and greeting visitors.
“There’s smoke damage throughout,” Rubish said. “As for structural damage, nothing. Water damage is going to be minimal.”
