Wahpeton getting its ‘Prairie Dog’ money, Richland waiting

Wahpeton’s first round of funding from North Dakota’s “Operation Prairie Dog” fund is coming soon. Richland County, North Dakota, however, is going to have to wait for its money.
The city is slated to receive a $2.5 million allocation in mid-December, Wahpeton Finance Director and Auditor Darcie Huwe said. The money will be put to use on wastewater improvements.
“We are planning to use the funds for part two of the Eastside Sanitary Sewer Phase B project, which includes a new Lift Station No. 3,” Huwe said. “We wanted to use the funds on a project that was regional in nature. The entire city benefits from this project.”
In the near future, Wahpeton is expected to embark on and continue phase B of the Eastside project, milling and overlaying of Woodland Drive, and reconstruction of various streets including Eighth Avenue North, downtown side streets and both Loy Avenue and Concorde Court.
Complete listings of identified projects, cost estimates and proposed funding sources are available in Wahpeton’s Capital Improvements Plan for 2021-2015, adopted June 15, 2020 and available at www.wahpeton.com.
Asked about the possibility of a city-wide special assessment rather than a special assessment district for projects near the Wahpeton Public Schools complex, Huwe explained the reasoning for the district.
“The plan is to spread a portion of the street costs city-wide,” she said. “The utilities really only serve the local properties, so it is hard to justify spreading those costs city-wide.”
According to the North Dakota Century Code, a city may only allocate up to 20 percent of the cost of an improvement project on a city-wide basis.
“It further limits the 20 percent to only the paving portion of the project, excluding any costs related to sewer or water connections,” Huwe said. “When a project includes funding from a city-wide special assessment it is included as part of the city’s property tax levy and collected from all taxpayers. Any special assessment on city, county or school district property is also added into the property tax levied on all properties.”
Thomas Beadle, R-N.D., recently shared on his Facebook page a Bismarck Tribune article about Operation Prairie Dog allocations. The newly-elected state treasurer said it is great news for local communities, but other distribution is not as assured, the paper reported.
“The next fund in ‘Operation Prairie Dog’ is the County & Township Infrastructure Fund, capped at $29.9 million,” the Tribune reported. “It’s unclear when it might fill for distribution. Rep. Mike Nathe, R-Bismarck, who sponsored the bill said projections have the county fund filling by the end of the state’s 2019-21 budget cycle, on June 30.”
Richland County Auditor and Administrator Leslie Hage, notified about the article, said the projection didn’t match with what counties have been told. It looked to her like there are still substantial “buckets” to be filled before North Dakota counties see any money.
Donnell Preskey Hushka, a public affairs specialist with the North Dakota Association of Counties, said the article did not include the $400 million Strategic Investment and Improvement Fund (SIIF) bucket that has to fill before counties receive funds.
Preskey Hushka encourages North Dakotans to visit https://www.treasurer.nd.gov/operation-prairie-doghouse-bill-1066 to track the progression of the Prairie Dog funds.
North Dakota legislators, in 2019, approved creating state funds to be filled every two years with up to $250 million of oil tax revenue, the Tribune reported. Prairie Dog funds are to be allocated for infrastructure projects.
